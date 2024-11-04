PHOTOS: Ontario honors its veterans with a parade of floats, flags and salutes

ONTARIO – Veterans of Malheur County got a collective salute from the community during the annual parade.

American Legion Post 67 of Ontario hosts the Ontario Veterans Parade, which made its 23rd run on Saturday, Nov. 2. The parade formed on Alameda Drive and coursed east on Southwest Fourth Avenue before turning through downtown.

The parade featured floats, commercial vehicles, emergency vehicles and costumed walkers. Kids along the route got what they clearly expected – candy and more candy.

The weather was nearly ideal for a parade. Rain showers stopped just moments before the parade started and the temperature under overcast skies hovered around 50.

Joseph Katancik, an Army veteran from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, rides on a float entered by Heart ‘n Home Hospice in the Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2 He is joined by Paige Perkins, a bereavement coordinator for Heart ‘n Home. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Kalani Saito waves to the spectators as she rides in an Ontario fire truck during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Spectators show their support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Spectators in downtown Ontario show their support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 2.

A parade participant shows her support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

A rider shows her message during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

An enthusiastic participant hands out U.S. flags during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Dave Morrison rides the entry of American Legion Post 67 during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Parade participants show their support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Randy Dodson flies flags during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Crews from the Vale District BLM participate in the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Classic cars participate in the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

A parade participant shows her patriotism during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Parade participants show their support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Participants came in all sizes during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Parade participants show their support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Parade participants show their support during the 23rd annual Veterans Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 2.

