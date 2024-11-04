ELECTION UPDATE: Half of Malheur County ballots have yet to be returned, state says

NOTE: This update is being provided free as a community service of the Enterprise.

‘More than half of Malheur County voters hadn’t turned in ballots as of the state’s latest tally on Monday, Nov. 4.

Voters have about 24 hours to cast their votes.

The state Elections Division reported of 18,474 registered voters in Malheur County, 7,476 ballots were in. That’s 40.5%, compared to statewide turnout so far of 46.6%.

Gayle Trotter, Malheur County clerk, wants to remind voters: “Ballots must be in a signed green return envelope to be verified and counted! Dropping ballots in the box in a secrecy envelope only cannot/will not be counted.”

Trotter said she will post initial results at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the clerk’s website. The Enterprise will share those results Tuesday night as well as reporting from around the state and nation on other election results.

What you need to know about voting now:

Mailing your ballot:

Under Oregon law, ballots postmarked by Election Day can been counted if received by the county up to seven days after the election. Election officials urge voters instead to use ballot drop boxes to ensure their vote is counted. Trotter said a postmark needs to be clear and legible and show a date no later than Nov. 5.

NOTE: In the May primary election, Malheur County processed 126 ballots with timely postmarks that were received after Election Day. Another 21 mailed in were postmarked too late.

The Oregon Elections Division: This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted. It may also delay the results of close races because it will take a few days for all the votes to be counted.

Ballot drop box locations:

Ballots can be dropped in official boxes up to 8 p.m. Election Day to be counted. Election workers will padlock the boxes closed at that time.

In Ontario: Ontario Public Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave.

In Vale: Malheur County Courthouse, rear parking lot.

In Nyssa: Nyssa Library, 319 Main St.

In Jordan Valley: On Yturri Boulevard, across from the Post Office.

To check on your ballot:

The state allows voters to go online to My Vote to check that their ballot has been received.

The website will tell a voter the date a ballot was received if it was. In Malheur County, voters can also call the office of Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter at 541-473-5151 during business hours to verify a ballot has been received.

Replacement ballot:

You can get a replacement ballot if you lost yours, made a mistake on your ballot, have a damaged ballot or did not receive the ballot. Go to the Malheur County Clerk’s Office during business hours at the courthouse in Vale to fill out a form to get a new ballot.

