PHOTOS: Boo! Halloween brings out the kids in Vale

Local families hit the streets in Vale in the annual business trick-or-treat Thursday afternoon. The holiday fun was echoed in communities across Malheur County, with trunk or treat and other activities offered into the evening.
Here’s a look at some of the costumed kids that stopped by the Malheur Enterprise office for a few goodies.
WE NEED YOU – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.