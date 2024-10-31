Election update: Thousands of Malheur County voters have yet to cast ballots

Time is running out for thousands of Malheur County voters to add their voice to choices for everything from local councils to the next president of the U.S.

As of Thursday, Oct. 31, about one-third of the county’s 18,468 registered voters had returned ballots by mail or drop box.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here are some key facts:

Mailing your ballot:

Under Oregon law, ballots postmarked by Election Day can been counted if received by the county up to seven days after the election. Election officials urge voters instead to use ballot drop boxes to ensure their vote is counted.

NOTE: In the May primary election, Malheur County processed 126 ballots with timely postmarks that were received after Election Day. Another 21 mailed in were postmarked too late.

The Oregon Elections Division: This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted. It may also delay the results of close races because it will take a few days for all the votes to be counted.

Ballot drop box locations:

Ballots can be dropped in official boxes up to 8 p.m. Election Day to be counted. Election workers will padlock the boxes closed at that time.

In Ontario: Ontario Public Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave.

In Vale: Malheur County Courthouse, rear parking lot.

In Nyssa: Nyssa Library, 319 Main St.

In Jordan Valley: On Yturri Boulevard, across from the Post Office.

To check on your ballot:

The state allows voters to go online to My Vote to check that their ballot has been received.

The website will tell a voter the date a ballot was received if it was. In Malheur County, voters can also call the office of Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter at 541-473-5151 during business hours to verify a ballot has been received.

Replacement ballot:

You can get a replacement ballot if you lost yours, made a mistake on your ballot, have a damaged ballot or did not receive the ballot. Go to the Malheur County Clerk’s Office during business hours at the courthouse in Vale to fill out a form to get a new ballot.

What’s at stake:

In Malheur County, the only public offices that will be settled by voters are council seats in Ontario, Nyssa and Jordan Valley. Otherwise, offices up and down the ballot in Malheur County are uncontested. Here’s a quick look.

Ontario City Council:

Six residents are running for three open seats: incumbents John Kirby and Eddie Melendrez, former councilors Michael Braden and Ramon Palomo and Adrianna Lorraine Contreras and Martin Hernandez.

Nyssa City Council:

Six people are running for four seats: incumbents Roberto Escobedo, Juan Ramos, Ron Edmonson and Patricia Esplin and Marie Ballard and Mark Shuster.

Vale City Council:

Two incumbents are unopposed for reelection: Leighton Keller, who is council president, and Derrick Peasley. Michael Hartwell, now a councilor, is unopposed for mayor.

Adrian City Council:

Three seats are open and three are running: Keith Baldwin, Karen Olsen and Echo Snyder

Jordan Valley City Council:

Two council seats are contested. Daniel Pope and Marcia Thompson are running for Position 1 and Christine Elsner and Rebecca Smith are running for Position 5. Mary Skinner is unopposed for Position 5. In the mayor’s race, Larry Arnall and Sheila Quintero are running for the four-year term.

Malheur County Court: Ron Jacobs is unopposed for another term as county commissioner.

Malheur County sheriff: Travis Johnson is unopposed.

Oregon Legislature: State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, is unopposed for reelection. In the Senate, Mike McLane of Powell Butte is unopposed to replace Vale’s Lynn Findley.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

