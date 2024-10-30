Obituaries for the Enterprise, for the week of October 30, 2024: Daniel “Dan” Joseph Thomas

Daniel “Dan” Joseph Thomas

March 16, 1960 – Oct 19, 2024

Daniel “Dan” Thomas, 64, of Vale, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2024. Dan was born on March 16, 1960, to Jim and Jeanette Thomas of Camarillo, California. Dan was an avid outdoorsman who dedicated his life to exploring the beauty of nature.

Dan grew up in Camarillo, graduating from Camarillo High School in 1978. Dan took an interest in the outdoors at an early age starting with backpacking. He backpacked the Sespe, and the entire John Muir Trail with his father. Post high school, Dan obtained a welding certificate and began a lucrative career working on the offshore platforms, and establishing his own business.

Dan married Christina Mowrer in 1984 and they started their family, living in Somis, California. In 1992, the Thomas family relocated to Vale, Oregon. Dan self taught himself many skills, including farming, cattle raising, and how to break and tame wild horses. Dan and Chris raised their three children in Vale, getting involved on the school board and supporting the kid’s interests. Dan was a contractor, and later an employee for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Vale office, where he was able to explore much of the Vale District open space by horseback and river raft. Dan served as the River Ranger on the Owyhee River for many years. Dan was knowledgeable on the recreation opportunities as well as the history of the area. He continued to work at the BLM until his passing.

Dan’s hobbies were many. He took friends and family on packhorse and hunting trips into the Oregon backcountry. He was a white-water rafting enthusiast, tackling the Grand Canyon four times, the Gates of Lodore, the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, Payette and others. He loved rowing his drift-boat for friends and family, chasing steelhead on the Clearwater and Rogue Rivers. Dan was also a musician, playing harmonica, and multiple string instruments, competing for and winning the People’s Choice Award at Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival.

Dan is survived by his wife, Chris Thomas, and his children and grandchildren: Dani (Nick) Geyer (Ada and Lucia) of Loveland, Colorado; Milissa (Russ) Seals of Boise, (Marni and Dan’s first grandson due in November); Jake Thomas (Crystal) of Vale; and foster son Caesar Perales of Ontario, Ontario. He is also survived by his brother Michael (Kristie) Thomas, his sisters, Annalise (Jim) Winfrey; Ellen (Bruce) Jochums; Margaret Baltzell; and many extended family members and friends. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jeanette Thomas.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held in the spring at the Thomas home in Vale. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your favorite charity or to the Vale FFA in Dan’s memory.

Dan will be remembered for his zest for life, love for the outdoors, and the joy he brought to all who knew him. His spirit will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

