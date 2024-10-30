Nyssa News: Center calendar packed with events

The Nyssa Senior Center has a full slate of activities for the community in November.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Gem State Fiddlers will be on the stage for a toe tapping good time. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Donations are accepted for the band.

The monthly foot clinic will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 8:30 a.m. Contact Urte Hammons at 541-212-9208 to schedule an appointment. The cost is $25.

Also Nov. 5, a craft and game social will be at 1 p.m. Participants are invited to bring a favorite craft or game and share your skills.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, Medicap Pharmacy will offer vaccinations at the center. A sign-up sheet is available at the center or call 541-372-5660 for more information. In November, the center will be accepting dues for 2025. Annual dues are $10 and can be mailed to the center at 316 Good Ave., Nyssa, OR 97913 or paid in person when you come to an event.

• Exciting news about the annual community Thanksgiving dinner! It has found a new home at Nyssa Church of the Nazarene and will take place on Thanksgiving Day.

Helpers and donations are needed. Contact Lori via Facebook at Nyssa Community Dinners to let her know how you can help make this dinner a huge success.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].