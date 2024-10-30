Halloween events set to thrill Malheur County

The calendar is packed with spooky events for kids of all ages this week, as Halloween celebrations abound in Malheur County.

Here’s a look at some of the offerings on Thursday, Oct. 31.

HAUNTED: The Nyssa High School chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals will host a haunted house fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 109 Main St. in Nyssa. Aundra DeWitt, Nyssa HOSA chapter co-adviser and school nurse, said the group will host two tours through the haunted house.

The first showing, dubbed “a little spooky,” will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. That version is recommended for kindergarten to 7th grade, according to DeWitt. The second tour, with “be prepared to be terrified” as the theme, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and is for eighth graders to high school seniors.

DeWitt said the proceeds will help send students to the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Pocatello in March. The conference will be held at Idaho State University.

GLOW: Stan’s Heating is giving glow sticks to adults for their trick-or-treaters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween at 510 East Idaho Ave., Ontario. Those picking up the glow sticks must first check in on Facebook or mention the business in their Instagram story.

VALE: The Vale Chamber of Commerce presents trick-or-treating at businesses throughout downtown Vale, with participating merchants displaying an orange sign. The Spooky Town Bash will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and all ages are invited to celebrate in Spooky Alley at Atkinson Dental.

ONTARIO – Businesses on Oregon Street, between South First Avenue and South Fourth Avenue, in Ontario will hand out candy to kids from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The event will also feature the Boys and Girls Clubs, which will park cars out in front of businesses on Oregon Street for a Trunk or Treat for children.

NYSSA: It’s Trunk or Treat on Main Street, with treats for kids from 6 p.m. until the candy’s gone. Drivers are urged to be in place by 5:30 p.m. or so to set up in time for the kids to arrive..

ADRIAN: A trunk or treat offers treats for kids and prizes for best trunks and best costumes in age divisions at Two Rivers Community Park. Trunks need to be set up by 5 p.m. for this event, presented by the Adrian Lions and Adrian 2040.

MAZE: Through Nov. 2, a corn maze is open at Montgomery Farms, 668 Sugar Ave., in Ontario. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 – 10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $13 for ages 12 and up, $10 for seniors, $7 for ages 4-11, and free for 3 and under. Paintball, corn cannon and onion launcher tickets also are available for $1 each.

Through Halloween, there also will be a Haunted Woods experience at the farm for $5 additional.

Contact: 208-741-7222 or 208-741-1932.