Editorial: Trump poses risk for Malheur County

Malheur County voters need to safeguard their future and their community with their ballots this election. They should not support Donald Trump for president.

This will come as a remarkable view to many, we know. The Enterprise some time ago forswore endorsements. But the stakes are so high for the people of Malheur County and for the country that we could not in good conscience stay quiet.

Let’s start with the former president’s view of the United States. He portrays a country that makes you wonder why anyone still lives here. Crime is out of control. Dangerous immigrants are crawling through windows to kill sleeping women. Foreign countries are sapping our economy.

He says the U.S. has become a Third World country. That evokes images of impoverished communities with no sewer, no water, of dictators enriching themselves while crushing dissent.

But look around Malheur County and you find proud Americans who work hard, tend to each other, raise their families and grow businesses.

Malheur County, indeed, is patriotic. This is a community proud of its veterans. Local schools invite in these soldiers and sailors and Marines so students can learn – and thank. Here, they are not considered to be “suckers” and “losers.” They did their duty.

We reject Trump’s apocalyptic view of our country, and by extension our community.

One of his main issues touches Malheur County deeply – immigration.

He promises the largest deportation ever. That includes 1.3 million immigrants now in the U.S. legally, on parole. Too bad, Trump says. “Get ready to leave,” he said in September.

He says he may use the military and put up detention camps. That will not only cost billions, but invokes painful memories of World War II camps. Remember, Malheur County itself was home to one in Nyssa.

Trump claims immigrants are crowding Americans out of jobs. Has he checked the job openings lately? Any employer in the Treasure Valley would tell how hard it is to fill openings, even well-paying jobs.

But Trump’s immigration sweep would have a potent impact on Malheur County and its prime industry, agriculture. His move would wreck our local economy.

Congressman Cliff Bentz, who has endorsed Trump, understands the need for immigrants here, as he demonstrated in 2021. He was one of the few Republicans in the House voting for legislation to create a “certified agriculture worker” status. This would be given to those who under immigration law were “inadmissible, deportable, or under a grant of deferred enforced departure or temporary protected status.”

Bentz was hoping to help the ag businesses in his district.

“Attracting people to these jobs is extremely difficult and it’s becoming a question of whether or not we’ll still be able to compete in the food raising business,” Bentz said at the time.

His press release quoted a Malheur County dairyman: “My family made the investment in a robotic milking system five years ago because we could not find anyone that wanted to work, regardless of what the pay was.”

And just recently, an Idaho dairyman told the New York Times that he couldn’t function without undocumented laborers taking on tough jobs.

Trump has also talked about bringing efficiency to government and reducing spending. Who could oppose that? That sounds good – until you’re the farm operation in Malheur County losing a federal crop payment.

Trump’s other headline-making promise is to stick tariffs on imports, particularly those from China. He says foreign countries will pay the tab. Wrong. American companies importing the goods would pay. And who gets the bill when costs go up? Consumers like you and your neighbors.

Go tell the elderly woman on a fixed income living in a mobile home in Nyssa that she’s going to have to pay hundreds of dollars more per year for the same goods. See how wise she thinks tariffs are.

Malheur County voters also must consider Trump’s character.

Imagine any leader of any church in Malheur County stepping up to the pulpit, using words like “bullshit” in a sermon or talking about a famous golfer’s private parts. Trump does so not behind closed doors, but in public, televised venues.

And don’t forget his crass remark about women when he thought no one was listening several years ago. “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything,” he is recorded as saying.

Some dismiss this just as locker room talk. OK. Imagine Trump sitting in the locker room at Ontario High School, giving football players advice on life. Is this who we want setting the tone for our children?

Other Trump claims should trouble any patriotic voter. There is his consideration that there could be “termination” – his word – of the U.S. Constitution in some circumstances. There is his act to withhold disaster relief until he checks the political loyalty of those crushed by hurricanes and floods. He hints that his approach to crime would involve “one rough hour — and I mean real rough” of street justice. He lists political opponents as “enemies within” the U.S. who are more dangerous to the country than North Korea. He has theatened to punish, prosecute and jail perceived foes simply because they oppose him.

Another Trump term is too likely to further divide Americans and to inflict deep damage to our community. No matter how hard the decision may seem, the prudent vote is for Kamala Harris.

– LZ

