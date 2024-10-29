Project DOVE annual vigil remembers ‘Baby Richard’

For the first time in 20 years, the mother of an infant who died in Ontario of suspected child battering shared her account publicly.

The telling came at the annual vigil of Project DOVE, held at Treasure Valley Community College on Thursday, Oct. 17. Her story was read aloud by Chris Plummer, an Ontario resident.

In chilling detail, the mother described her own violent abuse at the hands of a partner.

She told what happened to her 8-month-old son, referred to as Baby Richard.

Early on, before the abuse, Baby Richard’s mother wrote that she had nightmares of a “black figure” standing in the doorway of her baby’s room with a knife. She could not quite make out his face.

“That was the dream before it all,” she said.

The abuse began months into their relationship, she wrote. But, she rationalized it.

“It was just pushing,” she said. Plus, she added, here was someone who would care for her and Baby Richard, whose biological father was not in the picture.

She wrote that despite her partner’s promises that things would get better, they didn’t. Hours after leaving him, he convinced her to let him stay with her for one more night. The next day, he would be heading back to Texas. His sister would be getting him a bus ticket the next day.

She agreed to let him inside the house only after she confirmed with his sister that he was telling her the truth.

He then convinced her to get some of his belongings from his ex-girlfriend, who happened to live across the street from her. She begrudgingly agreed. At this point, she was willing to do whatever she had to do “if it meant that he would be leaving.”

He watched her through the blinds as she slipped and fell in the snow. She “felt his eyes” on her until she reached the door of the ex-girlfriend’s house.

Walking in the door at her house five minutes later, he had the phone in one hand to 911 and a limp Baby Richard in the other. Doctors said the back of the infant’s skull was cracked.

Her partner was charged with assault and criminal mistreatment. The charges were dropped after doctors and the coroner could not substantiate whether he caused the child’s death.

She underscored in her account that parents who have someone who abuses them must know that, in some way, their abuser is ultimately harming their children.

Jessica Figueroa, executive director of Project DOVE, said it only takes few minutes for an abuser to hurt a child.

“I want the community to know that it can be you,” she said. “Domestic violence hides in plain sight,” she said.

For some, like the mother of Baby Richard, it takes time – even years – to “gain the power back.”

The organization encourages others to speak out, she said, if not in public, then by calling the Project DOVE 24-hour crisis line or coming into the office.

She said even if someone’s not necessarily looking to get out a situation and wants more information, Project DOVE offers peer support classes. It provides shelter if someone needs to get away from an abuser.

Figueroa said the services at Project DOVE are confidential and she and her staff work up “safety plans” to get people out of dangerous situations.

She said they leave the decision up to the person experiencing the abuse.

“It’s all about ‘you’re the expert at your life,’ and we’re here to support what you say you are in need of,” she said.

Figueroa said Project DOVE helps, on average, 300 people a month who are in domestic violence situations.

The help, she said, includes emergency services such as shelter, food, clothing, gas, transportation, and rent.

Those who think they might be in a dangerous situation or want to learn more about Project DOVE can call 541-889-6316. Anyone needing immediate assistance can contact the organization’s 24-hour crisis line at 541-889-2000.

Jessica Figueroa, executive director of Project DOVE, talks about an infant who died in Ontario of suspected child battering at the nonprofit’s annual vigil on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Treasure Valley Community College. The telling was read to those gathered at the event by Chris Plummer. (The Enterprise/STEVEN MITCHELL)

Chris Plummer of Project DOVE on Thursday, Oct. 17 reads the account of the mother of an infant who, 20 years ago, died in Ontario of suspected child battering. The telling came at the annual vigil of Project DOVE, held at Treasure Valley Community College. (The Enterprise/STEVEN MITCHELL)

Lt. James Swank of the Ontario Police Department talks about the impact of domestic violence on Thursday, Oct. 17, during the annual vigil of Project Dove at Treasure Valley Community College. For the first time in 20 years, the mother of an infant who died of suspected child battering shared her account publicly. (The Enterprise/STEVEN MITCHELL)

Chaplain Vince Rhoades of the Ontario Fire and Police Departments gives the invocation for the annual vigil of Project DOVE on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Treasure Valley Community College. At this year’s annual vigil, a mother of an infant who died in Ontario shared her account publicly. (The Enterprise/STEVEN MITCHELL)

The mother of an infant who died in Ontario of suspected child battering shared her account publicly on Thursday, Oct. 17, during the annual vigil of Project DOVE at Treasure Valley Community College. (The Enterprise/STEVEN MITCHELL)

