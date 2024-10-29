PHOTOS: Adrian prep volleyball takes third at district tourney

Adrian took third overall at the High Desert League Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Jordan Valley with a 3-1 win over the Mustangs.

Crane won the tourney, while Prairie City took second and Jordan Valley fourth.

Adrian will face North Clackamas Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 30, on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Jordan Valley will face Powder Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 30, on the road in the Mustangs’ first postseason game.

Vale took second overall in the Vikings league after falling to Burns 3-1 on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Burns took first in the league. The top two finishers in the league move on to the state playoffs. The Vikings will face Creswell on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

A Jordan Valley player hits the ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, during a playoff game against Adrian. The Antelopes won the game 3-1 and took third overall at the tourney. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Miriam Cheney, a freshman, hits the ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, during a district playoff game against Adrian. The Antelopes won the match 3-1 and took third overall at the district tournament, while the Mustangs took fourth. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Peyton Kinkade, a junior, hits the ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, during a playoff game against Jordan Valley. The Antelopes won the game 3-1 and took third overall at the tourney. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Bella Carrasco, a sophomore, hits the ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, during a playoff game against Jordan Valley. The Antelopes won the game 3-1 and took third overall at the tourney. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian volleyball players celebrate courtside on Saturday, Oct. 26, during a district playoff game against Jordan Valley. The Antelopes won the match 3-1 and took third overall at the district tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle, a senior, hits the ball as teammate Miriam Cheney (10), a freshman, looks on during the Mustangs’ match against Adrian on Saturday, Oct. 26, during the High Desert League Tournament at home. Adrian won the match 3-1 as fall sports heads into the postseason. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Peyton Kinkade, a junior, sets up a teammate on Saturday, Oct. 26, during the High Desert League Tournament at home. Adrian won the match 3-1 as fall sports heads into the postseason. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan, a junior, goes up to spike the ball on Saturday, Oct. 26, during a playoff game against Adrian. The Mustangs fell to the Antelopes 3-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Addy Martin, a senior, hits the ball over the net on Saturday, Oct. 26, during a playoff game against Jordan Valley. The Antelopes won the game 3-1 and took third overall at the tourney. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan, a junior, gets a dig against Adrian on Saturday, Oct. 26, during the High Desert League Tournament at home. Adrian won the match 3-1 as fall sports heads into the postseason. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Addy Martin, a senior, leaps into the air to get the ball over the net on Saturday, Oct. 26, during the High Desert League Tournament at home. Adrian defeated Jordan Valley 3-1 as fall sports heads into the postseason. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

