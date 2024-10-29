Parade, events set to honor veterans in Malheur County

A parade, a ceremony and a school assembly are among the events coming up to honor veterans in Malheur County.

Ontario American Legion Post 67 is inviting entries for the 23rd annual Veterans Parade, which will take to the city’s streets Saturday, Nov. 2.

The lineup begins at 11 a.m., with the parade starting at 1 p.m.

The parade forms on Alameda Street at Southwest 4th Avenue, goes east on 4th to Oregon Street, north to Southwest 1st Avenue and then wraps up on Depot Lane at the train depot.

All entries should have a patriotic theme.

Parade entry forms are due by Friday, Nov. 1, and forms are available from the post and on the Ontario Legion Family Post 67 page on Facebook. For information, call 541-221-2394 or email [email protected].

Veterans organizations also will gather at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day – Monday, Nov. 11 – for a ceremony at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

The annual event features speakers from the Legion and Veterans Services Office.

In Nyssa, students and staff will honor veterans in an assembly at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Nyssa Elementary School.

There will be a 45-minute program with a Wall of Honor, Gold Star family recognition, music by the children’s choir and the sounding of Taps.

