Nyssa FFA students shine on national stage

The Nyssa FFA earned top honors in the national farm business management competition and came away with many other top prizes at the National FFA Convention and Expo.

The annual gathering was held Oct. 23-26 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Nyssa chapter has long been successful in farm business management. It beat out three other teams for the top honor at the Oregon FFA Convention in March, which secured them a spot to compete nationally.

The farm business management team comprised Abigail Schulthies, Maxton Hansen, Ruth Roman and Addison Munk.

Nyssa’s Spencer Romans represented Oregon FFA in the National FFA Delegate process. This past year, Romans was Oregon FFA’s vice president.

Chad Cruickshank, agriculture science instructor and Nyssa FFA adviser, said Romans was one of six selected state officers. He spent the last year traveling across Oregon, representing and advancing FFA and ag education to members and the public.

Cruickshank said that Romans gave up his freshman year of college to serve the state and FFA.

In the farm business management contest that Nyssa finished in the top 15 nationally, the students analyze agricultural business management information, apply economic principles and concepts of business management, evaluate business management decisions and work together cooperatively as a team.

Cruickshank said teams from 43 states competed in farm business management. As of Friday, Oct. 25, the exact placings of each team had not been announced, according to Cruickshank.

Another category in which Nyssa students placed high was agricultural issues. The Nyssa team, which included Julianna Bowns, Tyler Young, Jose Mucio-Perfecto, Bryan Sanchez, and Gordon Wright, took home a bronze award.

In the agricultural issues category, Cruickshank said students explore industry challenges by researching topics. Through classroom instruction and collaboration, teams develop portfolios, present their findings, and answer questions from judges, demonstrating strong communication, leadership, and teamwork skills, according to Cruickshank.

“This event connects students with industry professionals and provides insight into agricultural policy, law, and international relations, preparing them to address complex issues shaping the future of agriculture,” Cruickshank said.

At the state convention in March, the students won the top prize with a presentation on whether non-lethal methods have been effective to protect livestock operations from wolves.

Nyssa won in the ag issues category at the 2024 Oregon State FFA Convention last spring and competed this week at the national level with the same topic.

Cruickshank said Brady Cooper of the Nyssa FFA, who graduated in 2023, received his American Degree. That is the highest honor awarded in FFA at the national level. The honor recognizes members with exceptional commitment to agriculture, leadership, and community service.

Cruickshank, who has taught in Nyssa for nearly 20 years, said last week’s showing at the national convention was Nyssa’s strongest. He said there has never been a year where two teams competed and two students were recognized nationally.

“This is the best we’ve done,” he said.

Cruickshank said 10 students from Nyssa attended the convention this year. Beyond the competitions, he said students had the opportunity to explore careers in the ag and meet other students from across the country.

From left, Nyssa FFA students Julianna Bowns, Tyler Young, Jose Mucio-Perfecto, Gordon Wright, Bryan Sanchez, Vern Hawkins, a sponsor representative and Chad Cruickshank, Nyssa teacher and FFA adviser, after a competition Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Contributed photo)

