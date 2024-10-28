Ariana Abigail Nuñez of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
SPORTS: Four Rivers soccer girls finish year with 9-1 win over Irrigon

by on

The Four Rivers girls soccer team won its 14th consecutive game on Thursday, Oct. 24, finishing its regular season with a perfect record.

The Falcons beat Irrigon 9-1 on Thursday in front of hometown fans.

Four Rivers, ranked No. 6 in the state, will soon find out who they will face in the postseason as other teams play their final games.

The team

Player (number), class)

                           Olivia Chavez (00)                  senior

                           Lacatia Mason (1)                   senior

                           Leah Benson (2)                      senior

                           Ariel Martinez (4)                   junior

                           Karen Cortes Sanchez (5)         junior

                           Ariana Abigail Nuñez (6)          senior

                           Kayla Vera (7)                         senior

                           Hermione Villa (11)                 sophomore  

                           Elliana Madera (13)                 sophomore  

                           Adriana Chavez (15)                sophomore  

                           Dalia Lopez Garcia(16)            freshman    

                           Sophia DeLucio (17)                freshman    

                           Catalina Carlson (18)               freshman    

                           Acela Silva (21)                      freshman    

                           Mia Clayton (22)                     senior

                           Alyson Hernandez (23)            freshman             

                           Aniiah Zacarias (25)                sophomore

                           Head coach: Marcus Zacarias

                           Assistant coach: Gisela Lopez

Ariel Martinez of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School players advance the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Kayla Vera of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School of Ontario scores against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School players advance the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School players advance the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Leah Benson of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Fans of Four Rivers Community School’s girls soccer team cheer on players against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Leah Benson of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Hermione Villa of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Karen Cortes Sanchez of Four Rivers Community School fights for the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Soccer players from Four Rivers Community School greet fans after thier match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

