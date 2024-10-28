SPORTS: Four Rivers soccer girls finish year with 9-1 win over Irrigon

The Four Rivers girls soccer team won its 14th consecutive game on Thursday, Oct. 24, finishing its regular season with a perfect record.
The Falcons beat Irrigon 9-1 on Thursday in front of hometown fans.
Four Rivers, ranked No. 6 in the state, will soon find out who they will face in the postseason as other teams play their final games.
The team
Player (number), class)
Olivia Chavez (00) senior
Lacatia Mason (1) senior
Leah Benson (2) senior
Ariel Martinez (4) junior
Karen Cortes Sanchez (5) junior
Ariana Abigail Nuñez (6) senior
Kayla Vera (7) senior
Hermione Villa (11) sophomore
Elliana Madera (13) sophomore
Adriana Chavez (15) sophomore
Dalia Lopez Garcia(16) freshman
Sophia DeLucio (17) freshman
Catalina Carlson (18) freshman
Acela Silva (21) freshman
Mia Clayton (22) senior
Alyson Hernandez (23) freshman
Aniiah Zacarias (25) sophomore
Head coach: Marcus Zacarias
Assistant coach: Gisela Lopez
Ariana Abigail Nuñez of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Ariel Martinez of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School players advance the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Kayla Vera of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School of Ontario scores against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Kayla Vera of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Kayla Vera of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School players advance the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Four Rivers Community School players advance the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Ariana Abigail Nuñez of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Leah Benson of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Fans of Four Rivers Community School’s girls soccer team cheer on players against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Ariana Abigail Nuñez of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Kayla Vera of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Leah Benson of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Kayla Vera of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Hermione Villa of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Karen Cortes Sanchez of Four Rivers Community School fights for the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Soccer players from Four Rivers Community School greet fans after thier match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
News tip? Send your information to [email protected].
WE NEED YOU – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.