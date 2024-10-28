SPORTS: Four Rivers soccer girls finish year with 9-1 win over Irrigon

The Four Rivers girls soccer team won its 14th consecutive game on Thursday, Oct. 24, finishing its regular season with a perfect record.

The Falcons beat Irrigon 9-1 on Thursday in front of hometown fans.

Four Rivers, ranked No. 6 in the state, will soon find out who they will face in the postseason as other teams play their final games.

The team

Player (number), class)

Olivia Chavez (00) senior

Lacatia Mason (1) senior

Leah Benson (2) senior

Ariel Martinez (4) junior

Karen Cortes Sanchez (5) junior

Ariana Abigail Nuñez (6) senior

Kayla Vera (7) senior

Hermione Villa (11) sophomore

Elliana Madera (13) sophomore

Adriana Chavez (15) sophomore

Dalia Lopez Garcia(16) freshman

Sophia DeLucio (17) freshman

Catalina Carlson (18) freshman

Acela Silva (21) freshman

Mia Clayton (22) senior

Alyson Hernandez (23) freshman

Aniiah Zacarias (25) sophomore

Head coach: Marcus Zacarias

Assistant coach: Gisela Lopez

Ariana Abigail Nuñez of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Four Rivers Community School of Ontario scores against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Leah Benson of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Fans of Four Rivers Community School’s girls soccer team cheer on players against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hermione Villa of Four Rivers Community School advances the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Karen Cortes Sanchez of Four Rivers Community School fights for the ball against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Soccer players from Four Rivers Community School greet fans after thier match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons won 9-1. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

