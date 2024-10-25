PHOTOS: Adrian volleyball squad wins playoff match, heads to district tournament on Saturday

Adrian’s volleyball team won its first playoff match of the season with a 3-0 win over Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Lopes take a 4-2 High Desert League record into the district tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at Jordan Valley High School.

They will face Prairie City/Burnt River, 5-1 in league, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Kiara Rios (left) and Parker Wynn defend Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Bailey Bayes (left) and Cassandra Arias await the volley from Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Addy Martin returns the ball against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Peyton Kinkade volleys against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Parker Wynn of Adrian volleys against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Peyton Kinkade volleys against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cassandra Arias returns the ball in a volley against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Addy Martin goes for the ball against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Cassandra Arias returns the ball in a volley against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Peyton Kinkade (left) and Cassandra Arias await the serve from Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Parker Wynn of Adrian volleys against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Parker Wynn of Adrian volleys against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Addy Martin returns the ball in a volley against Huntington on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Lopes won the playoff match 3-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

