Annual TVCC Foundation gala set for Nov. 1

ONTARIO – Hundreds of Treasure Valley Community College students should be hoping the school foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year is a success.

Those students rely on scholarships from the money raised at the TVCC Foundation’s annual gala.

The gala will be Friday, Nov. 1, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Cathy Yasuda, foundation executive director, said 75% of students wouldn’t be able to attend college unless they got help through a foundation scholarship.

For this reason, Yasuda said the annual event is a “major endeavor” for the foundation.

The annual campaign last year brought in $300,000 for student scholarships, according to Yasuda. A good portion of that came from the gala.

“My goal is to provide a scholarship for every student in need,” she said.

The annual gala is a semi-formal event that includes dinner, games, auctions and a raffle to win money and prizes.

Among the items to be auctioned off include tickets to the San Francisco-Seattle Seahawks football game. Additionally, Yasuda said excursion packages up for bidding include a balloon ride with Idaho Balloon Adventures and a Broadway season ticket package at the Morrison Center in Boise.

Yasuda said the foundation will again, “by popular demand,” auction off a diamond necklace from Alvarado Jewelers.

Yasuda said the event will feature a different layout. Where before, dinner was served at the table, she said this year, the food will be served buffet style. Dinner will include steak and halibut, along with dessert.

The social and silent auction starts at 6 p.m. with dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m., at 676 S.W. 5th Ave. in Ontario. Tickets are $50 and are available online. For more information, call the TVCC Foundation office at 541-881-5586.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

