SOLD! FFA auction brings strong bidding, raising funds for Vale scholarships

They came, they bought and they helped.

Bidders pitched in on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the annual Vale FFA Scholarship Foundation auction to buy baked goods, gift certificates for meals, large bales of hay and more.

Teri Doran, a foundation representative, reported the event raised about $27,000, with 85 bidders competing for 200 donated items.

One of the biggest items of the day was a side-by-side vehicle. Spirited bidding topped out at $8,000.

The 31st annual auction was conducted by Baker Auction.

Tabitha Zehr of the Vale FFA shows off a goodie basket during bidding at the annual Vale FFA Scholarship Foundation auction, held on Saturday, Oct. 19. The auction raises several thousand dollars for scholarships. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Auctioneers engage bidders at the annual Vale FFA Scholarship Foundation auction, held on Saturday, Oct. 19. The auction raises several thousand dollars for scholarships. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

