Photo Gallery: Nyssa goes country in scarecrow contest

Scarecrow and pumpkin displays with a musical touch get the spotlight this October in front of businesses and offices throughout Nyssa. The occasion is the Nyssa Chamber’s annual scarecrow contest, and the theme this year was Country Music Legends.

Photographer Angie Sillonis captures some of the fun here. The scarecrows will be on display through Halloween.

Dolly Parton welcomes folks to Branch Floral Designs.

A pumpkin is transformed into Toby Keith at Eagle Eye Produce.

The Nyssa Tavern gets into the spirit with a Red Solo Cup themed display.

Loretta Lynn is the centerpiece of a display at Nyssa Gardens.

June Carter Cash accompanies famous hubby Johnny at the Nyssa Mercantile.

Could it be Johnny Cash o'Lantern at A&W in Nyssa?

Skeletons run the show at the Red Solo Cup Bar & Grill, outside Medicap Pharmacy.

Dolly Parton smiiles from a swing outside the Nyssa Library.

