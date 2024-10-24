Halloween events pack Malheur County calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 30

NURSERY: The Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery will hold Halloween activities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at 780 S.E. 6th St in Ontario. The event includes trick-or-treating and sensory play for children under 5. Admission is a monetary donation or a can of food.The proceeds go toward the relief nursery’s programs.

Thursday, Oct. 31

VALE: The Vale Chamber of Commerce presents trick-or-treating at businesses throughout downtown Vale, with participating merchants displaying an orange sign. The Spooky Town Bash will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and all ages are invited to celebrate in Spooky Alley at Atkinson Dental.

GLOW: Stan’s Heating is giving glow sticks to adults for their trick-or-treaters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween at 510 East Idaho Ave., Ontario. Those picking up the glow sticks must first check in on Facebook or mention the business in their Instagram story.

ONTARIO: Businesses on Oregon Street, between South First Avenue and South Fourth Avenue,will hand out candy to kids from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will also feature the Boys and Girls Clubs, which will park cars out in front of businesses on Oregon Street for a Trunk or Treat for children.

PIONEER: Vale’s Pioneer Nursing Home will host trick-or-treaters from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1060 D St. The event will feature a costume contest, candy, games and a bouncy house. For more info call 541-473-3131 extension 326. Donations are welcome.

NYSSA: The Nyssa High School chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals will host a haunted house from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for elementary-age students and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for middle and high school students at 109 Main St. in Nyssa. Admission is $5 per person. The proceeds go toward sending Nyssa students to the HOSA State Leadership Conference in March.

Through Nov. 2

MAZE: A corn maze is open at Montgomery Farms, 668 Sugar Ave., in Ontario. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 – 10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $13 for ages 12 and up, $10 for seniors, $7 for ages 4-11, and free for 3 and under. Paintball, corn cannon and onion launcher tickets also are available for $1 each.

