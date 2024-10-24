Coming Up: Diamonds, cats, dirt bikes in Malheur County’s future

GALA: The Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala is set for Friday, Nov. 1, with a social and silent auction at 6 p.m. and dinner and live auction at 7 p.m. There will be dinner and a fine wine wall. In addition to the auctions, there will be a raffle of a diamond tennis bracelet valued at $6,300, with 100 tickets available at $100 apiece. Tickets for the dinner cost $50 apiece and are available online or call the Foundation office at 541-881-5586.

NO SMOKE: A free seminar aiming to help people use hypnosis to quit smoking is coming up at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave.

The seminar will be led by David Barron, a clinical hypnotist. It is intended for smokers who are ready to quit and anyone interested in learning more about hypnosis as a tool for smoking cessation. Family members of smokers also are welcome to attend and learn how to provide support.

CATS: The Ontario Feral Cat Project’s Nab ‘N Neuter Benefit is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. 3rd St. doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be live and silent auctions, raffles and a no-host bar and taco bar. Donations of cat food and litter are welcomed.

RACING: Dirt bikes, quads and UTVs will “Race the Maze” on Sunday, Nov. 9, at the Ontario Speedway, 1345 Golf Course Road. In a tip of the hat to Veterans Day, veterans and first responders can race for free. Other race entry fees are $30.

Gates open at 8 a.m., and the races begin at 10 a.m. There are $10 wristbands for admission of age 13 and up, and kids under 12 are admitted free. For information visit ontariospeedway.com.

