Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of October 24, 2024

Pioneer Place Nursing And Rehabilitation is looking for two NOC Shift Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to perform a combination of duties in caring for residents in the center, consistent with the plan of care and established long-term care standards—current certification as a nursing assistant in the state of Employment—wage determined by experience.

Wanted – In search of land available to lease. Farming/ranching family looking to lease a farm or ranch in Malheur County or Treasure Valley. Call 208-337-2888.

Help Wanted – in search of someone to work at small feedlot. Drive tractor and feed truck, feeding cows. Some experience helpful. Possible housing for one person. Please call 208-741-6850.

