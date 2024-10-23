Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of October 23, 2024

REQUEST FOR PROJECTS

STATEWIDE TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT FUND (STIF)

2025-2027 FORMULA FUND CYCLE

Public Transportation Service Providers (PTSPs) are hereby notified that Malheur County is currently accepting applications for the 2025-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) cycle.

Interested PTSPs (see definition found in OAR 732-040-005) who are eligible, shall complete the STIF Plan Template available online at the following link https://www.cognitoforms.com/odot2/subrecipientprojectapplication202527/

Completed STIF plan templates must be submitted to Malheur County by 5:00 pm on November 8, 2024. Applications will be reviewed and ranked by the Malheur County STIF Advisory Committee in accordance with Malheur County Advisory Committee Bylaws and Oregon Administrative Rules. The Advisory Committee will make a recommendation to the Malheur County Court, who will determine the final selection of projects to be included in the 2025-2027 STIF Plan.

For further information concerning the above request, please contact the Malheur County Administrative Officer, Lorinda DuBois. 251 B St. West, #1, Vale, OR 97918, telephone 541-473-5183, email [email protected].

DATED THIS 18TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2024

Publish Dates: October 23, 30, and November 6, 2024.

