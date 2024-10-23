Obituaries for the Enterprise, for the week of October 23, 2024: GayleSue Medley- Barton

GayleSue Medley-Barton

May 23, 1963 – Oct. 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of GayleSue Medley – Barton, a bright and beautiful soul who left us far too soon. Known for her kindness, infectious laughter, and the warmth she shared with everyone around her, she touched the lives of many. Her gentle spirit, compassion, and love for those close to her will forever be cherished.

Though her time with us was brief, her impact will last a lifetime. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and countless memories that will be treasured by all who knew her.

Fly high, sweet angel. You will be missed but never forgotten.

*****

