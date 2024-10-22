Voter guide: Measure 117 – Ranked choice voting in state, federal elections

This examination of Measure 117 is part of an Oregon Capital Chronicle guide to the measures Oregon voters will see on their Nov. 5 ballots.

What it is:

Measure 117, the Ranked-Choice Voting for Federal and State Elections Measure, is a legislatively referred statute that would allow for ranked-choice voting in state and federal elections. Instead of the current plurality election system, it would have voters rank candidates in order of preference on their ballots.

If a candidate doesn’t receive a majority of first-place votes, the candidate with the lowest number of first-place votes would be eliminated. The voters who ranked that candidate first would have their votes reallocated to their second-place candidate. This would continue until a candidate reaches a majority.

The measure would apply only to federal and statewide races: president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer and labor commissioner. Legislators are exempt after local election officials expressed concern about ballots being too long.

What supporters say

Benton County voter Charles Newlin: “Starting in 2020, we got to use ranked choice voting to elect people in Benton County. It feels more honest to rank the politicians in the order I want, instead of just choosing the least bad one. I’m supporting Measure 117 because it’s just common sense to choose people who represent all of Oregon with ranked choice voting.”

Yes on 117 Committee: “Ever have this happen to you when you are filling out your ballot? There’s a candidate you like, but they are a long shot to win. So, you’re left with a choice: Vote for that candidate you like best, who you know will almost certainly lose, and feel like you’re throwing your vote away, or vote for the “least bad” option, who you think has a real chance to win, and feel like you’re voting against your values. Choosing between the lesser of two evils isn’t really a choice. But our political system makes it hard for your voice to be truly heard. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

League of Women Voters of Oregon: “Back-up choices employed by RCV eliminate the pressure to vote for a less-favored candidate. Of all the possible improvements to our current election system, Ranked Choice Voting is the preferred method.”

What opponents say

Oregon Republican Party: “Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) is not right for Oregon. RCV disenfranchises voters through a complicated and confusing process that eliminates the principle of one person one vote.”

County clerks from Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Douglas, Harney, Jackson, Josephine, Linn, Malheur, Morrow, Polk, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Yamhill counties: “Election reform is impactful and requires careful consideration, as it affects every voter. It must be nonpartisan and supported by adequate local funding. Thoroughly research RCV before you vote. If RCV passes, election officials will be tasked with its implementation. Any ensuing confusion or issues will likely lead to your election officials sitting through legislative hearings trying to amend how this is currently written. There are serious concerns with the implementation of RCV the way it is written in Measure 117. We are committed to DEMOCRACY and want your vote to count the way you intended.”

This Measure Would

A “yes” vote would implement ranked-choice voting in primary and general elections for federal and state executive offices beginning in 2028.

A “no” vote would keep the status quo, with candidates able to win election if they receive a plurality of the vote.

