PHOTOS: Nyssa shows its spirit with homecoming parade

Bulldog pride was on display in Nyssa last week as the high school celebrated its homecoming.

On Thursday, Oct 17, a parade made its way through town and earlier in the week, the high school held a coronation on Wednesday, where this year’s homecoming court was announced.

The high school also announced the homecoming court during halftime of the Nyssa High School homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 18, where the Bulldogs rolled over McLoughlin 54-19.

Here is the homecoming court:

Senior court: King Jose Neri and Queen Jennifer Trujillo Sotelo, Hallie Ballou, Jose DeLeon, Ana Trinidad Martinez, Jose Trinidad, Neveah Scott , Jose Mucio Perfecto

Junior court: Aslin Carrasco, Miguel Garza

Sophomore court: Brenda Celedonio Pascacio, Sebastian Perez Chavez

Freshman court: Alina Zuniga, Ivan Trujillo

Members of Nyssa High School HOSA make their way through town Thursday, Oct.17, during the school’s homecoming parade. Nyssa won its homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 18, beating McLoughlin 54-19. (SUSAN BARTON/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa High School FFA members make their way through town Thursday, Oct.17, during the school’s homecoming parade. Nyssa won its homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 18, beating McLoughlin 54-19. (SUSAN BARTON/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa High School’s football team greets spectators on Thursday, Oct.17, during the school’s homecoming parade. Nyssa won its homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 18, beating McLoughlin 54-19. (SUSAN BARTON/For the Enterprise)

Members of Nyssa High School HOSA make their way through town Thursday, Oct.17, during the school’s homecoming parade. Nyssa won its homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 18, beating McLoughlin 54-19. (SUSAN BARTON/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa High School soccer players make their way through town Thursday, Oct.17, during the school’s homecoming parade. Nyssa won its homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 18, beating McLoughlin 54-19. (SUSAN BARTON/For the Enterprise)

