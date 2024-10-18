As police chief exits Ontario job, Cooper poised to take over agency

For Mike Iwai, the time has come to do something different.

He recently announced his resignation as Ontario police chief, and will put in his last day on the job Friday, Oct. 25.

“I’m leaving on a high note,” Iwai said.

He has been chief in Ontario since March 2022. He is starting Nov. 4 as director of compliance for Lifeways, the Ontario-based mental health provider. His duty is to ensure the organization complies with state and federal regulations governing the kind of care if provides.

Iwai, 52, came to Ontario after 25 years with the Oregon State Police. He took over an agency somewhat in turmoil, stepping into the vacancy created by the departure of Steve Romero. Romero had served as chief 26 months.

City Manager Dan Cummings said he intended to promote Lt. Jason Cooper, to a new captain position, poised to become interim chief after Iwai clocks out.

Cummings said he intended to make Cooper the permanent chief if the interim period works out well for him and the city. Cooper started his police career with the Nyssa Police Department in 1995 and two years later moved to the Ontario agency. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and lieutenant in 2018. He served as interim police chief in 2019. Iwai said he leaves the agency in better shape than when he arrived. “There’s been a lot of positive change for the city of Ontario,” Iwai said. He said that he won support of the Ontario City Council to increase the police agency’s budget, going from 27 employees to 31. Jason Cooper of the Ontario Police Department. (City of Ontario photo)

Iwai inherited a scandal over the agency’s evidence locker with an earlier audit identifying missing evidence. A one-time police sergeant, Victor Grimaldo, was convicted last year of first-degree theft for taking money kept as evidence, according to court records.

The agency reformed its evidence procedures and changed its evidence storage.

“The evidence room is looking good,” Iwai said.

He said he changed the agency’s leadership, with one lieutenant overseeing department administration and a second supervising operations. Iwai said the department has hired new officers as well.

“It’s nice to have fresh eyes,” he said.

Yet, he said, “it’s a constant stress.”

He said developing stable funding for the department will continue to be a challenge.

He said the high poverty he saw when he came to Ontario continues.

“I don’t think much has changed with respect to the economy,” Iwai said. “I can see a lot of nonprofits that do great work in Ontario and the county, and they’re struggling to stay afloat.”

He said the services available from nonprofits and government agencies draws people from Idaho who are “aware of the quote, unquote, free services that we provide.”

He said domestic violence and the shortage of foster care for children at risk remain key issues along with drugs and violent crime.

Iwai noted, though, that Ontario so far in 2024 has not had a single homicide.

The chief said he opted to move out of law enforcement after realizing “there’s got to be more than the constant grind.”

He said he intends to continue his volunteer service to local organizations after he starts his new job.

“I don’t want to move,” Iwai said. “I really like eastern Oregon.”

He said the next chief should come in with “eyes wide open” to learn Ontario.

“I would tell the chief that is coming in to be patient and be true to his or her principles – and enjoy the ride,” Iwai said.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

