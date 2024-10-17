Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of October 17, 2024

OSU Division of Extension and Engagement’s Extension 4- H Youth Development Program invites applications for a 4- H Education Program Assistant 2 position based at the OSU Extension Service Malheur County Office in Ontario. This is a 12-month, full-time, classified position starting at $20.15 hourly + benefits. This position will serve Malheur County, one of 10 counties in Oregon that has been identified as a frontier county. Posting # P04977CT. Full Consideration: September 23. Closes: October 18. Please contact Donna at 541-881-1417. extension.oregonstate.edu/malheur

Help wanted PT or FT. Home Care Assistance in Vale. 86 year old male

Assist with prepping meals and light cleaning. Some shopping and errands. Monitoring health conditions. Good pay for the right person. Call 520-982-7488

Pioneer Place Nursing And Rehabilitation is looking for two NOC Shift Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to perform a combination of duties in caring for residents in the center, consistent with the plan of care and established long-term care standards—current certification as a nursing assistant in the state of Employment—wage determined by experience.

Harper School District #66 is accepting applications for a Custodian position for the 2024-2025 school year beginning November 1, 2024. Pay is $21.42-$25.60 per hour DOE. Please send a completed Classified application available at www.harpersd.org to Harper School District, 2987 Harper Westfall Rd., Harper, OR 97906. For questions please contact Ron Talbot at 541-358-2473 or [email protected]. Open until filled. Harper School District #66 is an equal opportunity employer.

Wanted – In search of land available to lease. Farming/ranching family looking to lease a farm or ranch in Malheur County or Treasure Valley. Call 208-337-2888.

