Canning season tips offered in Ontario class

ONTARIO – Looking for help dealing with the bounty of the growing season?

Pressure Canning 101, a class on Oct. 29, could be the answer.

The class, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., is offered by the OSU Extension Service and will be held at the Extension Office in Ontario at 710 5th Ave. Registration is due by Oct. 22.

The class provides an overview of how to safely and successfully use a pressure cooker at home to preserve foods including vegetables, meats, poultry and seafood. It covers canner types, a step-by-step canning process, safety tips, and care and maintenance of equipment.

The class if free but space is limited. A link to register is available on the Malheur County Extension Service website. For more information, contact Toiresa Frazier, 541-881-1419.

