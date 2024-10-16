Top-ranked Adrian stands at 7-0 as football regular season winds down

The top-ranked Adrian High School football team bested Crane 36-14 on Friday, Oct. 11, as the Antelopes head into the season’s final stretch.

The Adrian squad will face Elgin on the road on Friday, Oct. 17.

Adrian's Colten Bayes advances against Crane in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Adrian defenders swarm the Crane ball carrier in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Adrian's Brooks Martin catches the Crane ball carrier in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Running back Rance Jordan advances the ball against Crane in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Adrian's Colten Bayes scores against Crane in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Adrian defender Rance Jordan closes in on the Crane ball carrier in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Mannie Mulrony reaches for the Crane ball carrier in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Adrian players react to their win over Crane on Friday, Oct. 11.

Running back Rance Jordan advances the ball against Crane in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

An Adrian defender ties up the Crane ball carrier in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Quarterback Trey Bayes advances the ball against Crane in a home game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Adrian's Juan Rico reacts to the win over Crane on Friday, Oct. 11.

