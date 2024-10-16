Obituaries for the Enterprise, for the week of October 16, 2024: Darwin Roner, Barbara Morgan, Charlene Jackson, and Jack Spradlin

Darwin Clifford Roner

Aug 20, 1945 – Sept 27, 2024

Darwin was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Clifford R. Roner and Florence M. (Fink) Roner. His parents moved to Scio, Oregon in 1946 where he grew up and went to school.

As the middle child and only boy in the family of three, he quickly became known as “Buddy” to his siblings and cousins. He was active in both 4H and FFA showing Brown Swiss Dairy Cattle. He also enjoyed playing on the Scio High School Basketball Team. He helped his great uncle Edwin Roner on his farm. From a young age he always dreamed of owning his own farm.

He graduated from Scio High School in 1963. Following graduation, he worked at the International Paper Company in Lebanon, Oregon.

He met the love of his life at the A&W in Albany, Oregon, where that pretty little “car hop” waitress was working. In 1965, Darwin married Joanne Marilyn (Shelby), with whom he celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on July 3rd of this year. Darwin and Joanne welcomed daughters Karen in 1967 and Cathy in 1969 while they lived in Scio.

In 1974, Darwin convinced Joanne that the farming dream should become reality. After several trips around the state, they found a farm outside of Vale, Oregon. In the little farming community of Willowcreek, and proceeded to live out his dream. The family dairy herd was started in 1978, with 10 head of Holsteins. The family also expanded in 1978 with the birth of daughter Linda, followed by sons Kevin in 1980 and Kenneth (Kenny) in 1983. With the expansion of the family, so did the number of acres that were farmed and the number of cattle that were milked. Darwin farmed property owned by Ralph and Gladys Pershall for over 30 years; along with portions of the neighboring Springer and Morcom farms over the years.

Darwin was an avid hunter, fisherman and rock hound. On any given Sunday during fishing season, he would take the family to his favorite fishing holes and let the fishing competition begin. Hunting season was a special occasion with friends coming from across the state and camping out in the yard to enjoy hunting pheasants and the occasional deer or elk, rounding out the evenings with late night marathon pinochle parties. The collection of rocks grew anytime that something caught his eye.

When he turned 65, he decided that he could retire from milking and sold the herd. In 2013, Darwin and Joanne retired from farming, sold the family farm and moved into Vale. This did not end his farming days, because he could often be found swathing alfalfa hay for Rex Maag over the following years.

He is survived by wife Joanne of Vale, children Karen (Dean) Warr, of Salem, Cathy (Rick) Martin, of Scio, Linda (Jody) Webb, of Aumsville, Kevin (Betty) Roner, of Texas, and Kenny (Brittany) Roner, of Arvada, CO; grandchildren Tristin Marie Nauta, of Coral Springs, FL, Craig Aaron Warr, of Salem, Logan Martin, of Scio, and Riana (Austin) Zeiher and great granddaughter Montana, of Scio; sisters Sharon Kay (Tony) Nofziger and Evelyn Gibson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024 @ 2:00 pm, at the Vale Community Methodist Church, 255 Cottage St S, Vale, Oregon.

*****

Barbara Jean Morgan

1933 – 2024

Barbara Jean (Jones) Morgan was born in 1933 in La Junta, CO, to Oscar and Alta Jones. She had three siblings, Keith, Bill, and Betty. Barbara attended school in Dixie, Washington, graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1951. In 1952 she married the love of her life, Edwin Morgan. Immediately after their wedding, Barbara returned to nursing school in Walla Walla and Ed entered the Navy in San Diego.

Between 1953 and 1965 they welcomed children Ed, Carole, Phillip, Mike, and Beth. As Ed related, he was proudest of Barbara for holding down the home front. He said while he was in the Navy and completing his education, Barbara was the bedrock of their family. She was the quintessential working mom, raising five children, and advancing in her nursing career.

She was an accomplished professional, but was most proud of her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had a killer sense of humor, and found the fun in everything. She found the opportunity in every obstacle and looked for the good in others. She championed the underdog and made people from all walks of life feel valued and respected.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Ed, as well as her five children and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

We miss you, Mom, but we know you are at home with our Savior Jesus Christ.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Onecho Bible Church. She will be laid to rest in the Colfax Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Onecho Bible Church. Corbeill Funeral Homes of Colfax is caring for the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com

*****

Charlene Jackson

Apr 29, 1935 to Oct 10, 2024

Charlene Jackson went home to be with her Lord on October 10, 2024, in Ontario, OR.

Charlene was born on April 29, 1935, in Emmett, Idaho, to Clara Faye Ivie and Thomas Fairchild. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1953. Charlene married Jess Jackson, her high school sweetheart, on September 9, 1953.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Louis Pando, son Bret, and granddaughter Erin. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jess, daughter Kelly (Hal) Grace, and sons Brian and Kevin (Tessie) Jackson, 8 grandchildren, 13-great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, in addition to her half-sister Linda Wilkins.

Memorial services will be held Friday, October 18, 2024, at 12:00pm (MDT) at Park Community Church, 193 Holly Rd, Ontario, OR 97914. Memorials can be mailed to Park Community Church, 5136 Kimball Rd, Ontario, OR 97914, or to your favorite charity.

The family would like to thank Sunset Estates and Canyon Home Health & Hospice for their special care and attention.

*****

Jack Spradlin

Nov 8, 1928 to Sept 28, 2024

Jack was born to Earl and Ruby Spradlin in Pueblo, Colorado; the fourth of five children. His childhood was spent in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. The family moved to Bellevue, Washington in 1941 and Jack graduated from High School in 1946. He was very athletic, lettering in baseball, basketball, football, and track. He played in the Washington All-Star Baseball game in 1946.

After High School he went to the recruiter on a whim with some of his best friends and joined the Marines. He served one tour with the Military Police in San Diego and joined the Reserves when it was time for discharge. He was called back to duty in October 1950 and sent to the front lines in Korea where he was assigned to E-2-7 First Division. Jack served honorably and was wounded several times, receiving several commendations and three Purple Hearts. He returned in July 1952 and became an Oregon State Police officer assigned to the Fish and Wildlife Division in Ontario, Oregon. He retired in 1982 after 30 years with the State Police. Jack knew Malheur County very well by then.

Jack married Anne Rhea in 1953. Their daughter Mary Anne was born in 1956 and Linda followed in 1958. This marriage ended in divorce. In 1976 Jack married Sandra Grimes of Payette. After his retirement from OSP, Jack became a realtor and worked for Paul Parker Realty in Ontario for 14 years.

Jack enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, and playing golf. Jack and Sandra spent 20 winters in Mesa, Arizona near his sisters and their husbands. They enjoyed the warm sunny weather and spending time with family and other snowbirds. Jack played baseball with a Sr. League while in AZ. Sandra always had a dog and Jack grew to love them as much as she did.

In 1995 they moved to Meridian, Idaho to be closer to Sandra’s kids. Sandra died April 2023 and Jack moved to Salem to be closer to Mary Anne and her family. Jack was very proud that all five of their kids graduated from college with at least a Bachelor’s Degree and two of them have advanced degrees.

Jack died as the result of a fall in his independent living apartment. After a few miserable days in the hospital, he was able to die at home thanks to Willamette Vital Health and the efforts of his caregiver and friend, Summer Carson. Many thanks are also due to his granddaughter, Mariah, who was there for him after he fell while Mary Anne and Linda were traveling out of the country.

Jack is survived by his two daughters, Mary Anne Spradlin of Salem, OR and Linda Allen of Amarillo, TX. And by three grandchildren, Miles Spradlin-Crater (Charles James) of Washington DC, Mariah Rawlins of Silverton, OR and Jack Allen of Amarillo and one greatgrandchild, Hunter Rawlins of Silverton.

Jack is also survived by three stepchildren, Steven Bainbridge of Meridian, ID, Dr. Cynthia Bainbridge Anchustegue (Ray) of Boise, ID and Lt. Col. Robert Grimes (Jennifer) of Middleton, ID and three grandchildren, Natalia Anchustegue of Boise, Nicolas Anschustegue of Washington DC and Connor Grimes of Layton, UT.

There will be an inurnment with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of City View Funeral Home, 390 Hoyt St. S., Salem, OR 97302, 503-363-8652.

*****

