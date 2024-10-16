Nyssa News: Watch for changes at the library

New faces and facades at the Nyssa Library!

Work is underway to give the outside a much-needed facelift. The planter on the Main Street side of the library was removed earlier in the month. Plants from the planter were relocated to the garden next to City Hall or to the gardens of area residents.

On the west side of the building the sidewalk and part of the parking lot have been removed and will be replaced to slope away from the building eliminating the problem of water pooling at the base of the building and west side staff entrance.

There will be new awning, ADA wheelchair-accessible front doors and a new look to the Main Street side.

Finally, insulation, stucco work and painting will complete the project.

While work is underway, the library entrance has been moved to the south side of the building in the alley between the library and Nyssa Senior Center. Patrons are asked to use street parking on Main and 4th Streets – don’t park in the alley or the Senior Center parking lot. As you enter the building, be sure to check out the book sale area as many new titles have been added to the sale shelves.

• New faces to the library include Gretta Wheaton, the children’s librarian. Originally from McCall and now residing in Parma, she has been at the library for two months heading up crafts, children’s books and coordinating Tuesday Storytime activities with Ruth Blazzard.

Craft time is held most Fridays from 1-3 p.m. for youth ages 6-12. The next craft time will be on Oct. 25 when participants can make an alligator or dragon pen holder. The book “Dragon Rider” will be read. Check the library’s Facebook page for photos of the project – it’s really cute! Library Director Teri Anne Finnerty states Gretta is “very creative”.

In addition to her job at the library, Gretta is enrolled in TVCC’s Aviation program and is studying to be a pilot. She is also a member of the Snake River Flying Club. Her goal is to become a flight instructor.

While not a new face, Teri Anne has a new role at the library – that of director. Teri Anne has been at the Nyssa Library for three years, and previously worked at the Ontario Library for 11 years. Teri Anne and Jenny Simpson switched roles in Nyssa earlier this year. Teri Anne said the library will participate in the Nyssa Chamber’s Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.

• It is Homecoming Week and a busy sports week at Nyssa High School, with soccer, volleyball and football games set throughout the week. Check the Nyssa High School sports calendar for details and, as the song says, “cheer, cheer for Nyssa!”

One sports event to note is the dedication of Jolene Reece Court on Tuesday just prior to the volleyball game with Ontario scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday there will be the annual Homecoming parade. Friday’s Homecoming game has the Bulldogs facing McLoughlin at 7 p.m. There will also be a volleyball game Friday night so the parking lot will be full! The homecoming dance themed “Carnival” will be held Saturday night.

• Congratulations to the boys cross country team for their first place finish at the Panther Prowler at La Grande!

• If you have time to work in your yard, Nyssa Burn Days began Oct. 11 and continue to Oct. 21. Burn Days are for yard debris only. Remember to mind your burn pile and have a water source nearby.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

