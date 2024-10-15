Voter guide: Measure 119 – Cannabis unions

This examination of Measure 119 is part of an Oregon Capital Chronicle series on the measures Oregon voters will see on their Nov. 5 ballots.

What it is:

Measure 119, the cannabis union measure, would make it easier for employees in the cannabis industry to organize. The measure would require cannabis retailers, processors, labs and others to submit a labor neutrality agreement with a union to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission when they apply or renew their licenses. In signing a so-called labor peace agreement, the cannabis businesses pledge to remain neutral in communications between the union and employees about their collective bargaining rights. Any business that didn’t submit the agreement or abide by its terms could lose its license.

If the agreement were terminated for any reason, the business would have to notify the commission within 10 business days and sign a new agreement with a union within 30 days of the termination. If the business didn’t submit a new agreement, the commission could fine the business up to $4,950 and suspend or revoke its license.

The measure stems from a failed bill in the Legislature that sparked a failed recall campaign against a Eugene state representative. The bill was backed by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, Oregon’s largest private sector union, which is also behind the measure. It spent $2.4 million on the signature-gathering campaign to get the initiative on the ballot, campaign finance records show.

What supporters say

Vote Yes on Measure 119: “Because cannabis is still a federally-controlled substance, many cannabis businesses are arguing that some federal laws protecting employees don’t apply to them. This means that workers who try to form a union might face being disciplined or fired, or that the business simply refuses to recognize their union. This leaves these employees with few ways to hold their employers accountable when it comes to issues like safety or wage theft — in fact, several workers have already died due to easily preventable accidents.”

What opponents say

Taxpayer Association of Oregon: “Oregon’s legal shops pay high taxes, have extreme red tape and cannot compete against untaxed and unregulated illegal pot farms that (use) human-trafficked, slave-like labor. If passed, Measure 119 would likely cause labor costs to spike and (hurt) a fragile industry already in decline, giving more power to illegal street drug dealers. Shop owners and staff should work out their concerns without using the government to choose a favorite side.”

This Measure Would

A “yes” vote would require cannabis businesses to submit a signed agreement to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, stating the business will remain neutral when unions communicate with employees about their collective bargaining rights.

A “no” vote would not require cannabis businesses to submit a signed agreement to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission that states that the business will remain neutral when unions communicate with employees about their collective bargaining rights.





