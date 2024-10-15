Sports scoreboard

Football

Thursday, Oct. 10

Nyssa 22, Umatilla 0

Friday, Oct. 11

Adrian 36, Crane 14

Harper Charter 48, Joseph 7

Jordan Valley 70, Huntington 0

Crook County 49, Ontario 12

Boys Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 10

Ontario 2, Nyssa 0

Saturday, Oct. 12

Irrigon, 4 Four Rivers 2

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Four Rivers 4, Echo/Stanfield 0

Ontario 5, Baker/Powder/Valley 0

Friday, Oct. 11

Four Rivers 4, McLoughlin 1

Saturday, Oct. 12

Four Rivers 8, Irrigon 0

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Adrian 3, Garden Valley 1

Vale 3, Nyssa 2

Thursday, Oct. 10

La Grande 3, Ontario 0

Burns 3, Vale 0

Friday, Oct. 11

Crane 3, Adrian 1

Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Harper Charter 0

Jordan Valley 3, Huntington 0

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ontario 3, Umatilla 1

Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Jordan Valley 0

Cross Country

Friday, Oct. 11 – Panther Prowler

Boys:

First: Nyssa

Second: Baker

Third: La Grande

Girls:

First: Baker

Second: Imbler

Third: La Grande

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE NEED YOU – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.