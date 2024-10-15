Sports scoreboard

Kayla Vera of the Four Rivers Falcons kicks the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Football 

Thursday, Oct. 10

Nyssa 22, Umatilla 0

Friday, Oct. 11

Adrian 36, Crane 14 

Harper Charter 48, Joseph 7

Jordan Valley 70, Huntington 0

Crook County 49, Ontario 12

Boys Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 10 

Ontario 2, Nyssa 0 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

Irrigon, 4 Four Rivers 2 

Girls Soccer 

Tuesday, Oct. 8 

Four Rivers 4, Echo/Stanfield 0

Ontario 5, Baker/Powder/Valley 0 

Friday, Oct. 11

Four Rivers 4, McLoughlin 1

Saturday, Oct. 12 

Four Rivers 8, Irrigon 0

Volleyball 

Tuesday, Oct. 8 

Adrian 3, Garden Valley 1 

Vale 3, Nyssa 2 

Thursday, Oct. 10

La Grande 3, Ontario 0

Burns 3, Vale 0 

Friday, Oct. 11 

Crane 3, Adrian 1 

Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Harper Charter 0 

Jordan Valley 3, Huntington 0

Saturday, Oct. 12 

Ontario 3, Umatilla 1 

Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Jordan Valley 0 

Cross Country

Friday, Oct. 11 – Panther Prowler 

Boys:

First: Nyssa 

Second: Baker

Third: La Grande 

Girls: 

First: Baker 

Second: Imbler 

Third: La Grande

