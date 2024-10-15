Sports scoreboard

Football
Thursday, Oct. 10
Nyssa 22, Umatilla 0
Friday, Oct. 11
Adrian 36, Crane 14
Harper Charter 48, Joseph 7
Jordan Valley 70, Huntington 0
Crook County 49, Ontario 12
Boys Soccer
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ontario 2, Nyssa 0
Saturday, Oct. 12
Irrigon, 4 Four Rivers 2
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Four Rivers 4, Echo/Stanfield 0
Ontario 5, Baker/Powder/Valley 0
Friday, Oct. 11
Four Rivers 4, McLoughlin 1
Saturday, Oct. 12
Four Rivers 8, Irrigon 0
Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Adrian 3, Garden Valley 1
Vale 3, Nyssa 2
Thursday, Oct. 10
La Grande 3, Ontario 0
Burns 3, Vale 0
Friday, Oct. 11
Crane 3, Adrian 1
Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Harper Charter 0
Jordan Valley 3, Huntington 0
Saturday, Oct. 12
Ontario 3, Umatilla 1
Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Jordan Valley 0
Cross Country
Friday, Oct. 11 – Panther Prowler
Boys:
First: Nyssa
Second: Baker
Third: La Grande
Girls:
First: Baker
Second: Imbler
Third: La Grande
