Four Rivers girls soccer team continues to dominate, remains undefeated

The girls soccer team at Four Rivers Community School continues to dominate the 1A High Desert League with a perfect 11-0 record.

The Lady Falcons clobbered McLoughlin on Friday, Oct . 11, 4-1 at home. Four Rivers rolled over Irrigon 8-0 on Saturday, Oct. 12.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Lady Falcons are the only girls’ soccer team in Oregon with a perfect record. Four Rivers is ranked fifth in the state.

Kayla Vera of the Four Rivers Falcons kicks the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hermione Villa of the Four Rivers Falcons advances the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ariana Abigail Nuñez of the Four Rivers Falcons defends against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Leah Benson of the Four Rivers Falcons kicks the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kayla Vera of the Four Rivers Falcons drives the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adriana Chavez of the Four Rivers Falcons, trailed by Elliana Madera, drives the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kayla Vera of the Four Rivers Falcons drives the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Lacatia Mason of the Four Rivers Falcons drives the ball against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adriana Chavez (left) and Ariana Abigail Nuñez of the Four Rivers Falcons defend against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)\

Fans watch the Four River Falcons against McLoughlin on Friday, Oct. 11. The Falcons won 4-1, keeping their undefeated record intact. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

