Four Rivers girls soccer team continues to dominate, remains undefeated

The girls soccer team at Four Rivers Community School continues to dominate the 1A High Desert League with a perfect 11-0 record. The Lady Falcons clobbered McLoughlin on Friday, Oct . 11, 4-1 at home. Four Rivers rolled over Irrigon 8-0 on Saturday, Oct. 12. As of Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Lady Falcons are the only girls’ soccer team in Oregon with a perfect record. Four Rivers is ranked fifth in the state.
