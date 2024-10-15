Coming Up: Project Dove candlelight vigil set for Oct. 17 in Ontario

VIGIL: Project Dove’s annual candlelight vigil will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in room 110 of the Weese Building on the Treasure Valley Community College campus. The event is in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and a way to recognize survivors of domestic abuse.

BRATS: There will be beer, food, a gun raffle and music at an Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale. The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m., with food offerings up to 7 p.m., including brats, sauerkraut, pretzels, and dessert. There also will be beverages including beer and wine. Proceeds go toward the new roof for the parish hall.

GALA: The Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala is set for Friday, Nov. 1, with a social and silent auction at 6 p.m. and dinner and live auction at 7 p.m. There will be dinner and a fine wine wall. In addition to the auctions, there will be a raffle of a diamond tennis bracelet valued at $6,300, with 100 tickets available at $100 apiece. Tickets for the dinner cost $50 apiece and are available online or call the Foundation office at 541-881-5586.

NO SMOKE: A free seminar aiming to help people use hypnosis to quit smoking is coming up at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave.

The seminar will be led by David Barron, a clinical hypnotist. It is intended for smokers who are ready to quit and anyone interested in learning more about hypnosis as a tool for smoking cessation. Family members of smokers also are welcome to attend and learn how to provide support.

CATS: The Ontario Feral Cat Project’s Nab ‘N Neuter Benefit is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. 3rd St. doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be live and silent auctions, raffles and a no-host bar and taco bar. Donations of cat food and litter are welcomed.

DRUM FUN: Registration is underway for a family fun night featuring hand drum making with instructor Scott Kalama on Nov. 14 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event costs $20 per family and is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The cost includes one hand drum per family and a baked potato bar dinner for up to four people; additional family members can pay $5 for the meal. Space is limited; for more information go to 4rcc.com.

