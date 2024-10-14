Ontario police chief announces he is retiring

Mike Iwai, police chief in Ontario for 2 1/2 years, on Monday announced he is retiring from the job at the end of October.

“After nearly 28-years of law enforcement, I am ready for the next chapter. It’s been fun working with all of you and I wish you all the best. My last day with the City of Ontario is October 31,” he said in an email.

Iwai took over the Ontario agency in March 2022 after logging 25 years with the Oregon State Police.

In an interview with the Enterprise on Monday, Oct. 14, Iwai said he is taking another job in Ontario but wasn’t ready to disclose the details. He said he will continue living in Ontario.

In an interview at the time his hiring was announced in late 2021, Iwai said that his training and experience with the state police taught him “a lot about planning.”

“That’s been instrumental in how I think. A good example is partnerships. That is something I will bring to Ontario. I want to build relationships,” he said.

This is a developing story.