PHOTOS: A trip to the farm for pumpkins, stories and apple cider

ADRIAN ­– This wasn’t your standard Story Time put on by the Nyssa Public Library.

Youngters up to age 5 and adults trekked on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to New Creation Farms on Cassia Road in Adrian for a special event.

They listened to stories.

They painted pumpkins.

They squeezed apples into cider.

And they went for hay rides.

The library, the farm and Building Healthy Families partnered up for the farm adventure.

A young artist decorates a pumpkin during a special Story Time event on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at New Creation Farms near Nyssa. The farm operation teamed up with the Nyssa Public Library and Building Healthy Families for pumpkin picking, stories, wagon rides and making cider. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

