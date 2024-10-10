‘Trump Train’ to hit Malheur County roads on Saturday

As the general election nears, a convoy of supporters of former President Donald Trump will tour Malheur County for the area’s second “Trump Train.”

Hosted by the Malheur County Republican Central Committee, the gathering is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m. and will leave from the Boulevard Grange at 3890 Oregon Highway 201, near Cairo Junction.

Ruth Rubelt, treasurer of the local central committee, said the procession will then go to the Pacific Pride gas station in Ontario, at 1030 Washington St . , across from Love’s Travel Stop, at 3:45 p.m. From there, it will move on to the Nyssa Rodeo parking lot at 580 Beck Rd. by 4:20 p.m. and then end up in downtown Vale at the corner of Highways 20 and 26 at 4:50 p.m. for a tailgate party and bonfire.

Rubelt said no speakers are scheduled. She said the idea behind the tailgate party and bonfire is to give people an opportunity to connect.

All the while, according to Terry Reuck, an event organizer with the local committee, supporters will wave “Trump/Vance 2024” flags and blow their horns to rally support for the former president, who she expects will garner more than 70% of the votes in the county next month.

“I’m thinking Trump will win in Malheur County,” she said.

In 2020, Trump got 69% of the local vote, which was 8, 101 votes.

Reuck thinks Trump has a good chance of winning this year.

“I think if people are awake and aware and are actually listening to common sense, then he will probably win,” she said.

Rubelt said about 50 people attended the first event, which the local committee hosted on Sept. 15.

Rubelt said organizers are expecting a better turnout. She said many who attended the first “Trump Train” wanted the committee to host another, which is “ encouraging.”

“We’re just trying to make a difference, Rubelt said. “And it’s fun. People enjoy it.”

Rubelt said people at the first Trump Train who had been working in the fields dropped what they were doing to join the supporters when they drove by.

“They were just happy to come along,” she said.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.