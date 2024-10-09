Voter registration nears to cast ballot in November election

Those looking to cast a ballot in the November election must register by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

That includes new voters and those who have moved, according to Gayle Trotter, Malheur County clerk.

Trotter said registration cards are available at her Vale office in the Malheur County Courthouse and at local post offices. People can also register to vote online at oregonvotes.gov.

She said new paper registration cards must be received by Oct. 15. Like ballots, postmarks count when registering to vote so the mailed cards must be postmarked no later than Oct. 15.

Trotter said voters who have changed their address or name must submit a new registration card. Ballots sent to an old address will not be forwarded.

The county’s voters will not only help pick a new president, they will also pick city councilors. People will also weigh in on whether the Malheur County Court should continue to meet quarterly to consider shifting Oregon’s border to join Idaho.

Voter pamphlets go in the mail from the Secretary of State’s office and will arrive by Wednesday, Oct. 16, according to Trotter.

She said ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. Those who have not received a ballot by Monday, Oct. 28, should call the clerk’s office at 541-473-5151.

Ballots must be received in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, or by mail with a postmark no later than Election Day.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 2, Trotter said 18,343 people were registered to vote in Malheur County, which is a 2.53% increase from last year, she said.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.