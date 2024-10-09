Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of October 9, 2024

2nd Public Hearing Notice

The City of Vale is completing a Residential Housing Rehabilitation project funded with Community Development Block Grant funds from the Oregon Business Development Department. The location of the project was various resident addresses in Vale, Nyssa, Ontario and unincorporated areas of Malheur County. It is estimated that the project has benefited at least 42 persons of whom 100% are low or moderate income.

A public hearing will be held by the city council at 7:00 p.m. on October 22nd at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale.

The purpose of the hearing is for city council to obtain citizens views about the project and to take comments about the local government’s performance. Written comments are also welcome and must be received by October 21st at 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, Oregon 97918. Both oral and written comments will be reviewed by the city council.

The location of the hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Please contact Vale City Hall at 541-473-3133 if you need any special accommodation to attend or participate in the hearing.

More information about the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program and the project is available for public review at Vale City Hall during regular office hours. Advance notice is requested.

Those unable to attend may use the following number. Please call in to comment on 253-215-8782 Numero de Reunion: 225 421 4421 Codigo de Acceso: 048643 beginning at 7 p.m.

To attend by zoom, please see the City Council agenda for the meeting posted on Monday, October 21st at www.cityofvale.com

Published October 9, 2024.

*****

2º Aviso de Audiencia Publica

La Ciudad de Vale está completando un proyecto de Rehabilitación de Viviendas Residenciales financiado con fondos de una subvención en Bloque para el Desarrollo Comunitario del Departamento de Desarrollo Comercial en Oregón. La ubicación de los proyectos fue en varias direcciones de residentes en Vale, Nyssa, Ontario y áreas no incorporadas del Condado Malheur. Se estima que el proyecto ha beneficiado al menos 42 personas, 100% de ingresos bajos o moderados.

El cónsul de la ciudad llevará acabo una audiencia pública a las 7:00 pm el día 22 de Octubre en el Ayuntamiento de Vale, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale.

El propósito de la audiencia es que el cónsul de la ciudad obtenga las opiniones de los ciudadanos sobre el proyecto y reciba comentarios sobre el desempeño del gobierno local. Los comentarios escritos son también bienvenidos y deben recibirse antes del 21 de Octubre al 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale Oregón 97918. Ambos comentarios, escritos y orales serán revisados por el cónsul de la ciudad.

El lugar de la audiencia es accesible para personas con discapacidades. Comuníquese con el Ayuntamiento de Vale al 541-473-3133 si necesita alguna adaptación especial para asistir o participar en la audiencia.

Más información sobre el Programa de Oregón Community Development Block Grants y el proyecto está disponible para revisión publica en ayuntamiento de Vale durante el horario de oficina habitual. Se solicita previo aviso.

Aquellos que no pueden asistir pueden utilizar el siguiente número. Por favor hable para comentar al 253-215-8782 Numero de Reunión: 225 421 4421 Código de Acceso: 048643 empezando a las 7 p.m.

Para atender por Zoom, por favor vea la agenda del cónsul de la ciudad para la reunión publicada el Lunes 21 de Octubre en www.cityofvale.com de la ciudad para la reunión.

Publicado el 9 de octubre de 2024.

*****



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON MALHEUR COUNTY No. 24CV42048 SUMMONS (Publication) DONALD K. PITTMAN, SR., Plaintiff, vs. VALE MEAT COMPANY, an Oregon assumed business name; KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHESTER VALE AND LENA M. VALE d/b/a VALE MEAT COMPANY; MARGARET GAYLE STEWART; LAURA ELIZABETH VENTGEN; BARBARA L. CHESTER; JOHN L. MENG; CATHERINE ALICE MENG; LENNA MULKA; JAMES ALFRED CHESTER; ALEX CHESTER; COURTNEY MAGGIO; ANN MENG HADWEN; DOES 1-10; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Land in Malheur County, Oregon, as follows: In Twp. 18 S., R. 45 E., W.M.: Sec. 17: A 20’ strip of land, lying Easterly of the following parcel: A strip of land 100 feet wide situated in the SW 1/4 of Section 17, said strip being 50 feet in width, measured at right angles and/or radially, on each side of the hereinafter described center line of abandoned main tract of the Brogan Branch of the Oregon-Washington Railroad and Navigation Co., formerly constructed and operated, said center line of abandoned main tract hereinabove referred to being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the South line of said Section 17, that is 1923.6 feet distant East from the Southwest corner thereof; Thence Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 520 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; Thence continuing Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 275 feet to the Point of Terminus. Defendants. TO: Defendants You are hereby required to appear and defend the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled cause within thirty (30) days from the date of service of this summons upon you, and in case of your failure to do so, for want thereof, Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. The relief sought in the Complaint is to for adverse possession and quiet title to the following real property: Land in Malheur County, Oregon, as follows: In Twp. 18 S., R. 45 E., W.M.: Sec. 17: A 20’ strip of land, lying Easterly of the following parcel: A strip of land 100 feet wide situated in the SW 1/4 of Section 17, said strip being 50 feet in width, measured at right angles and/or radially, on each side of the hereinafter described center line of abandoned main tract of the Brogan Branch of the Oregon-Washington Railroad and Navigation Co., formerly constructed and operated, said center line of abandoned main tract hereinabove referred to being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the South line of said Section 17, that is 1923.6 feet distant East from the Southwest corner thereof; Thence Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 520 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; Thence continuing Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 275 feet to the Point of Terminus. Date of First Publication: 09/25/2024 Dated: 09/18/2024 /s/Matthew Cleverley Matthew R. Cleverley, OSB #932359 Fidelity National Law Group 601 Union Street, Suite 3225 Seattle, Washington 98101 206-224-6003 [email protected] Attorney for Plaintiff A-4824968 09/25/2024, 10/02/2024, 10/09/2024, 10/16/2024

