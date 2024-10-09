Nyssa News: Food pantry sees demand grow as donations decrease

The Nyssa Community Food Pantry is seeing increasing need as the volunteer organization also copes with a drop in donations.

“Business donations to Oregon Food Bank are down because of the economy. Businesses have to keep their bottom line in mind,” said Jewell Maine, who has volunteered at the pantry for 14 years.

She said supplies from Oregon Food Bank today are about half of what the pantry used to receive, due to a downturn in overall donations statewide and changes in distribution.

Meanwhile, Jewell said the pantry sees new people every day coming in to sign up and apply for assistance.

The numbers confirm this. Betty Holcomb, pantry administrator, has statistics to track both the demand and the volunteer hours committed to the effort to quell food insecurity.

In 2023, the pantry saw an average of 216 households, representing 769 individuals, each month. The year’s total was 2,596 households, including 9,223 individuals.

So far in 2024, the average households served per month is 323, representing an average of 1,118 individuals. A total of 2,909 households have been served representing 10,060 individuals.

In 2023, cash donations from businesses, churches, individuals and organizations totaled $17,346. In addition to purchasing food, funds donated are used to purchase supplies, pay utilities and insurance.

The pantry is a “shopping” pantry, which means clients are assisted by a volunteer as they select items from the shelves.

In 2023 some 40 volunteers gave 4,090 hours to the pantry. So far in 2024, 39 volunteers have given 3,227 hours. Volunteers greet clients, help with the intake process, interpret for non-English speaking clients, and assist clients as they shop and stocking shelves.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Holcomb at the pantry.

The Nyssa pantry relies on donations of both food and money to meet the needs of those who visit the pantry.

Since the pantry’s opening in 2005, businesses, churches and individuals have been the main source of support. Monetary donations are used to purchase food locally and through the Oregon Food Bank.

Most of the goods from state food bank are protein items such as canned meats, fish, dried and canned beans. Other much needed items such as cereals, hearty soups and stews, canned vegetables, rice and pasta come to the pantry as donations or are purchased using donated funds.

Locally, the pantry has had support from businesses including M&W Markets, Rodriguez Bakery, and the Amalgamated Sugar Co., as well as many local farmers.

“Local farmers have been very generous and we greatly appreciate their continued support,” Jewell said.

The building housing the pantry is owned by Nyssa Nazarene Church, with the pantry contributing toward the utility bill. Individual donors, including some consistent monthly donors, also are important to the pantry.

One local resident has a walk-in cooler that the pantry can use to store fresh produce when it is donated in abundance. Area gardeners have been generous with excess produce, a welcome item for pantry clients.

People can support the pantry directly or through several donation drives, including the annual Boy Scout food drive in November and the pantry-sponsored farmers’ market held from July through September.

At this time, the pantry is evaluating the annual turkey boxes program, unsure if it can happen at Thanksgiving time.

To continue that program, the pantry needs donations of turkeys, canned vegetables, potatoes, gravy and stuffing mix. In the past, the boxes have also included a spice cake mix and a can of pumpkin pie filling. A limited number of boxes are prepared with clients signing up in advance to receive a turkey box.

How to Help

Here are ways to donate to the Nyssa Community Food Pantry:

• Donate food items at the pantry, 415 Main St., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.

• Send checks payable to Thunderegg Community Services to PO Box 2672, Nyssa Oregon 97913.

• Watch for the Scouting for Food drive, held by Nyssa Boy Scout Troop 450, in November.

• Contribute to the “Pennies for the Pantry” donation jar at Valley Wide CoOp.

What to give:

• Cash to purchase food items.

• Macaroni and cheese and Ramen noodles.

• Hearty soups and stews.

• Canned vegetables.

• Juices.

• Rice and pasta.

• Excess produce when available.

• Cake mixes, oil, flour and spices.

• Thanksgiving meal items.

Report contributed by columnist Susan Barton

[email protected].

