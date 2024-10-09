Coming Up: Historical markers, politics, antiques and more pack Malheur calendar

HISTORY: Historical markers will be the focus Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Malheur Country Historical Society holds its monthly luncheon meeting at the Vale Senior Center. Lunch, served by the center at 11:30 a.m., costs $15.

The program begins at 12 noon.

Gary Fugate and Frances Rempel will speak about the many historical markers in the county and the tales they tell about those who crossed through the region and settled here.

The Historical Society also is gearing up for its annual meeting on Nov. 14. That meeting will be catered by Brian Wolfe, and there will be music by the Gem State Fiddlers. The barbecue chicken meal and entertainment will cost $20; the price of entertainment alone is $7.

To reserve a ticket for the November meeting, contact Rempel at 541-519-0420, Bonnie Christensen, 541-881-7750, or Teri Doran at the Vale Liquor Store.

DEMOCRATS: Rosa Colquitt, chair of the Oregon Democratic Party, and other speakers are schedule to address a gathering scheduled by the Malheur County Democrats at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The public is invited to attend the session, which will be in the Collins Gallery of the Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Colquitt will talk about “down-ballot” races in Oregon’s general election, and also discuss her role as leader of the National Grassroots Coalition of to Elect Harris-Walz. Also speaking will be Emily Parker of Meridian, Idaho, who will discuss Project 2025, and Eddie Melendrez of Ontario, who will talk about state and local efforts to solve the root causes of hunger.

For more information, call Lucy Hutchens, Malheur Democrats Chair, 208-739-6954.

ANTIQUES: The Nyssa Senior Center is holding an antique sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10-12. There will be many fun and nostalgic items for sale.

MARKET: Get a jump on the Halloween spirit Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Haunted Holiday Market in downtown Ontario. There will be candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks and music, and fun at local stores from 1 to 6 p.m.

OKTOBERFEST: There will be beer, food, a gun raffle and music at an Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale.

The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m., with food offerings up to 7 p.m., including brats, sauerkraut, pretzels, and dessert. There also will be beverages including beer and wine.

Proceeds go toward the new roof for the parish hall.

FFA: The annual Vale FFA Foundation’s Harvest Scholarship Auction is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Vale School District bus barn. The auction starts at 10 a.m. Since 1992, the FFA Foundation has awarded more than $267,000 in scholarships.

GALA: The Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Gala is set for Friday, Nov. 1, with a social and silent auction at 6 p.m. and dinner and live auction at 7 p.m. There will be dinner and a fine wine wall.

In addition to the auctions, there will be a raffle of a diamond tennis bracelet valued at $6,300, with 100 tickets available at $100 apiece. Tickets for the dinner cost $50 apiece and are available online or call the Foundation office at 541-881-5586.

NO SMOKE: A free seminar aiming to help people use hypnosis to quit smoking is coming up at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave.

The seminar will be led by David Barron, a clinical hypnotist. It is intended for smokers who are ready to quit and anyone interested in learning more about hypnosis for smoking cessation. Family members of smokers also are welcome to attend..

CATS: The Ontario Feral Cat Project’s Nab ‘N Neuter Benefit is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. 3rd St. doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be live and silent auctions, raffles and a no-host bar and taco bar. Donations of cat food and litter are welcomed.

DRUM FUN: Registration is underway for a family fun night featuring hand drum making with instructor Scott Kalama on Nov. 14 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The event costs $20 per family and is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost includes one hand drum per family and a baked potato bar dinner for up to four people; additional family members can pay $5 for the meal. Space is limited; for more information go to 4rcc.com or register at https://bit.ly/FamilyFunNightDrumMaking.

