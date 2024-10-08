GALLERY: Ontario prep football falls to La Grande

The Ontario football team lost its homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Tigers fell to La Grande 34-27 after tying the game 13-13 at halftime. Friday’s game unveiled the high school’s new track.

The 4A Tigers are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league play.

Ontario will host Crook County (5-0) on Friday, Oct. 11.

Ontario’s Alex Nunez goes airborne to try for a pass in a home game Friday, Oct. 4, against La Grande. Ontario fell 34-27 after tying the game 13-13 at halftime. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario defenders stop the ball carrier in a home game Friday, Oct. 4, against La Grande. Ontario fell 34-27 after tying the game 13-13 at halftime. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Ontario Tigers get a special welcome to the field on Friday, Oct. 4, as the high school celebrated its new track. The Tigers lost to La Grande 34-27. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

