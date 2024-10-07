Sports scoreboard – Malheur County teams

Football

Friday, Oct. 4

Adrian 52, Powder Valley 6

Harper Charter 54, Pine Eagle 0

Vale 18, Burns 12

Joseph 39, Jordan Valley 34

La Grande 34, Ontario 27

Yamhill-Carlton 8, Nyssa 0

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Ontario 8, Pendleton 0

Thursday, Oct. 3

Four Rivers 2, Nyssa 2

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Grant Union 4, Nyssa 0

Pendleton/Weston-McEwen 3, Ontario 1

Four Rivers 8, McLoughlin 0

Thursday, Oct. 3

Four Rivers 8, Nyssa 0

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Vale 3, Nyssa 1

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Jordan Valley 2, Homedale 0

Vale 3, Weiser 2

Thursday, Oct. 3

Baker 3, Ontario 0

Burns 3, Nyssa 0

Friday, Oct. 4

Powder Valley 3, Adrian 0

Harper Charter 3, Pine Eagle 1

Saturday, Oct. 5

Vale 2, Umatilla 0

Vale 2, Molalla 0

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 3 – Crosby Invitational

Boys:

First: Nyssa

Second: Burns

Third: New Plymouth

Fourth: Baker

Fifth: Four Rivers

Girls:

First: Baker

Second: Burns

Third: Parma

Fourth: New Plymouth

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.