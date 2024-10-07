Sports scoreboard – Malheur County teams

Football
Friday, Oct. 4
Adrian 52, Powder Valley 6
Harper Charter 54, Pine Eagle 0
Vale 18, Burns 12
Joseph 39, Jordan Valley 34
La Grande 34, Ontario 27
Yamhill-Carlton 8, Nyssa 0
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Ontario 8, Pendleton 0
Thursday, Oct. 3
Four Rivers 2, Nyssa 2
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Grant Union 4, Nyssa 0
Pendleton/Weston-McEwen 3, Ontario 1
Four Rivers 8, McLoughlin 0
Thursday, Oct. 3
Four Rivers 8, Nyssa 0
Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Vale 3, Nyssa 1
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Jordan Valley 2, Homedale 0
Vale 3, Weiser 2
Thursday, Oct. 3
Baker 3, Ontario 0
Burns 3, Nyssa 0
Friday, Oct. 4
Powder Valley 3, Adrian 0
Harper Charter 3, Pine Eagle 1
Saturday, Oct. 5
Vale 2, Umatilla 0
Vale 2, Molalla 0
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 3 – Crosby Invitational
Boys:
First: Nyssa
Second: Burns
Third: New Plymouth
Fourth: Baker
Fifth: Four Rivers
Girls:
First: Baker
Second: Burns
Third: Parma
Fourth: New Plymouth
