Ontario's Kaleb Perez is swarmed in a home game Friday, Oct. 4, against La Grande. Ontario's Tigers fell 34-27 after tying the game 13-13 at halftime. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Schools

Sports scoreboard – Malheur County teams

by on

More in Schools:

Football 

Friday, Oct. 4

Adrian 52, Powder Valley 6

Harper Charter 54, Pine Eagle 0

Vale 18, Burns 12

Joseph 39, Jordan Valley 34

La Grande 34, Ontario 27 

Yamhill-Carlton 8, Nyssa 0

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 1 

Ontario 8, Pendleton 0  

Thursday, Oct. 3

Four Rivers 2, Nyssa 2 

Girls Soccer 

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Grant Union 4, Nyssa 0

Pendleton/Weston-McEwen 3, Ontario 1 

Four Rivers 8, McLoughlin 0

Thursday, Oct. 3 

Four Rivers 8, Nyssa 0 

Volleyball 

Tuesday, Oct. 1 

Vale 3, Nyssa 1 

Wednesday, Oct. 2 

Jordan Valley 2, Homedale 0 

Vale 3, Weiser 2 

Thursday, Oct. 3 

Baker 3, Ontario 0 

Burns 3, Nyssa 0

Friday, Oct. 4 

Powder Valley 3, Adrian 0

Harper Charter 3, Pine Eagle 1 

Saturday, Oct. 5 

Vale 2, Umatilla 0 

Vale 2, Molalla 0 

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 3 – Crosby Invitational 

Boys: 

First: Nyssa 

Second: Burns   

Third: New Plymouth 

Fourth: Baker 

Fifth: Four Rivers  

Girls: 

First: Baker

Second: Burns 

Third: Parma 

Fourth: New Plymouth 

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.