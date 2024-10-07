Redmond man faces felony charges in death of Vale teen

A 23-year-old Redmond man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of causing the collision near Vale last April that killed a local high school student and injured his sister.

A Malheur County grand jury indicted Hunter C. Brucker for felonies of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. He also was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Brucker is accused in the indictment of being under the influence of cannabis at the time of the collision.

Wyatt Cannon, 17, a junior at Vale High School, died in the head-on collision on April 23 on U.S. Highway 20 about 20 miles west of Vale. His younger sister Sara was injured.

Brucker is scheduled to enter his plea in Malheur County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Oct. 30. He was indicted in August and was arraigned in early September.

The felony charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine. The misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail and a $6,250 maximum fine.

