The Jordan Valley Mustangs fell to the fifth-ranked Joseph Eagles 39-34 at home on Friday, Oct. 4, in six-man football play.

The 1A Mustangs are 3-2 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Jordan Valley will host Huntington at home on Friday, Oct. 11.

A Jordan Valley Mustang runner eludes a tackler on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Matthew Stoddart of the Jordan Valley Mustangs moves upfield on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jayden Skinner of the Jordan Valley Mustangs reaches for a pass on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Matthew Stoddart of the Jordan Valley Mustangs looks for running room on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Young fans are a bit distracted as the Jordan Valley Mustangs play on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Robert Cheney of the Jordan Valley Mustangs reaches for a pass on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Alex Williams of the Jordan Valley Mustangs turns upfield on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Matthew Stoddart of the Jordan Valley Mustangs reaches for a pass on Friday, Oct. 4, against Joseph. The Mustangs lost 39-34. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

