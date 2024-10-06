Volunteers needed for ‘Haunted Woods’ event at Ontario farm

It’s October, and the spooky season is nearly here.

Those looking for intense scares and thrills need look no further than the Haunted Woods at Montgomery Farms in Ontario.

The local National Night Out organization, which brings families and first responders together, will host the Haunted Woods from Wednesday, Oct. 23, to Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Located in a wooded area at Montgomery Farms, the event’s theme is “The Woods Have Eyes,” loosely inspired by the 1977 horror movie “The Hills Have Eyes.” The cult classic tells the story of a family stranded in a desert inhabited by cannibal savages.

The Haunted Woods will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Montgomery Woods is located at 668 Sugar Ave. in Ontario.

Admission to the farm is $10 for 12 and up and $5 for the Haunted Woods. However, an organizer, Merri Gammage, cautions that the attraction is not appropriate for those under 14.

She said organizers are seeking volunteers to be part of the cast of “haunters” – which she described as “off-the-grid, hillbilly cannibals.”

Gammage wants to meet with volunteers beforehand, but she suggests they plan on old, dirty, ripped jeans and overalls for costumes.

Penny Bakefelt, an Ontario City Councilor, said the event raises money for first responders and law enforcement events.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Bakefelt at 541-588-2500.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.