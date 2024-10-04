Nyssa project may get makeover to become container shipping center

An Adrian farmer who has taken a leading role in trying to salvage the $30 million Treasure Valley Reload Center is proposing a complete change in the Nyssa project.

The idea now is to strip down the project, eliminate the rail depot, and instead turn the Nyssa property into an outdoor cargo loading site. Rather than shipping only onions, the rail center would take in steel containers filled with produce, machinery and construction materials to ship by rail. The project also would take into cargo to be unloaded.

Mike Walker is a director on the board of Malheur County Development Corp. He advised the board on Tuesday, Oct. 1, that the original vision for the reload center won’t work.

Walker presented a four-page report showing a dramatic change seems necessary.

Relying only on onion shipments as the core business at the rail center no longer makes sense, he reported.

“At best, rail volumes would be low and utilize only a tiny fraction of the extensive rail spur network” installed but not yet completed in Nyssa, he said.

He recommended instead that MCDC shift directions to erect what’s called an intermodal ramp operation.

Under such an operation, a rubber-tired gantry crane would work on a concrete pad to load containers onto rail cars. The containers would be brought to Nyssa by truck.

Walker said his rough calculations showed that the Nyssa rail project could cover its operating costs by loading an average of 61 containers a week, or about 3,100 a year.

He said experts would need to assess whether such a volume is possible.

Other MCDC directors seemed to welcome the plan, but took no immediate action.

That’s because the public company is going to bring in yet another consulting firm to study the Nyssa project.

Shawna Peterson, MCDC executive director, said the exact work hasn’t been decided for Loup Logistics, a subsidiary of Union Pacific Railroad. The railroad will provide train service to the Nyssa site.

The general idea is for more study on what could be shipped from Nyssa. A consultant in January had recommended MCDC consider expanding the scope of items trucked to Nyssa for rail shipment.

The Treasure Valley Reload Center since 2017 has been promoted as a shipping depot for onions. Construction started in 2021 and costs soon escalated dramatically. Work was shut down last year as MCDC ran out of cash to pay contractors.

Some $30 million has been sunk into the Nyssa project but major features remain undone. The central warehouse remains in pieces on the ground, and essential rail spurs are only partly constructed.

Walker, who joined the board last year, played a big role in revising the business plan earlier this year. He concluded at that time that the reload center would ship only about one-third the onions originally planned. Still, his research showed, the rail center could operate profitably and without more public subsidy.

He changed his view in recent weeks. He said onion shippers would no longer have an incentive to use the Nyssa site because current trucking costs made rail service less feasible.

He undertook the new report as a way to ensure that $30 million in public money isn’t wasted.

Walker said he was “deeply disappointed” that the reload center “just doesn’t look like it’s going to work.”

He said one of three factors would need to be in place to continue with the onion shipping idea. He said trucking rates would have to climb dramatically, state officials would have to agree to subsidize operating costs for five years or 30 area onion shippers would have to cover excess costs for five years.

He didn’t see any of that happening.

Walker calculated that changing the reload center into an intermodal ramp would take another $10.7 million.

Board member Ralph Poole, a retired Ontario businessman, said he thought “moving in a different direction is great.”

He cautioned that careful analysis was needed of Walker’s plan. He urged the board not to rely on consultants used in 2018 who had concluded the reload center would be profitable. He said that conclusion “caused us to spend $30 million.”

Grant Kitamura, an Ontario onion company executive and MCDC president, said he appreciated Walker’s work. He has been on the board since Malheur County officials formed the company in 2017.

He said he felt obligated to stay and “to make the best of what we’ve got. That’s the responsible thing to do.”

Before acting on Walker’s proposal, the board wants another consultant report. Board members had been seeking an outside assessment to help decide the fate of the Nyssa project. They had been waiting for a report on what shipping routes to the Midwest and East Coast would entice enough onion shippers to switch to rail service in Nyssa.

The board decided at its Oct. 1 meeting to drop work from Commtrex, a Texas rail logistics company. Its report was weeks overdue. Peterson said after the board meeting that Commtrex agreed to waive its $15,000 fee.

Peterson now has to negotiate a new deal, this time with Loup Logistics. She also needs the state’s approval to spend public money on that work.

