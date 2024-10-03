Nyssa News: Scarecrows, antiques, fiddlers coming to town

Hello Fall!

Many fall-themed decorations are appearing around town, especially in the business corridor along Main Street and Adrian Boulevard.

Watch for scarecrows to appear as the Nyssa Chamber holds its annual Scarecrow Contest. This year’s theme is Country Music Legends. Entry forms are available at Munoz Building Center, Simpli Balanced LLC or on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Entries are due by Oct. 8 and judging will be on Oct. 15. Scarecrows must be in the Nyssa city limits. Contact the Chamber at 541-372-3091 for more information.

• Nyssa Senior Center has several events planned this month, starting with the Gem State Fiddlers playing on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event is free to the public with donations accepted for the band.

An Antique Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10-12. There will be many fun and nostalgic items for sale.

The center serves lunch every Tuesday and Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. Also Tuesday and Thursday, there is bingo from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is five cents per card per game. The Senior Center is located at 316 Good Ave.

• Starting Saturday, Oct. 5, the Nyssa Library will return to regular hours for fall/winter: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, with Storytime at 11 a.m.; 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 12-4 p.m. Saturday.

The library is located at 4th and Main Streets.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the library will have craft time from 1-3 p.m. for children age 6-12.

The Oct. 8 Storytime will move to New Creation Farms in Adrian, also with a time change. The outing will start at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, a visit to the pumpkin patch, hayride, snacks and a craft. Storytime is for children up to age 5. Contact the library at 541-372-2978 for more information.

• M&W Markets is celebrating their 72nd anniversary with the annual Case Lot Sale now through Oct. 8. This is a great opportunity to stock your pantry for winter and also a great opportunity to help the Nyssa Community Food Pantry by making purchases and donating them to the pantry. If you have extra garden produce, those items can also be donated to the pantry. Pantry hours of operation are Wednesday 4-7 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

