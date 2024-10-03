Coming Up: Recovery walk and Carole King music on tap in Malheur County

Here’s a look at events and meetings coming up in the area.

WALK: The Oregon Walk for Recovery comes to eastern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lions Park in Ontario. The event celebrates recovery from addiction while raising money to help promote treatment. In addition to the walk, there will be music, vendors and refreshments. Bo Brinson of Oregon Recovers will speak. For information, contact Paula Jo Olvera of Lifeways, 541-889-9167.

MUSIC: Tapestry, a tribute band playing the songs of prolific singer-songwriter Carole King, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for student, and can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St.

The concert is the first of five in the new season of Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley.

BOOKS: The Community Read Book Club will discuss “There There,” a novel by Tommy Orange, at a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave. The book club is for adult readers interested in exploring different types of books. Orange’s book follows the lives of a dozen people from Native American communities,reflecting on their struggles and connections. It won the National Book Critics Circle Award.

HISTORY: Historical markers will be the focus Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Malheur Country Historical Society holds its monthly meeting. The meeting is at the Vale Senior Center, and the lunch costs $15. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., and the program begins at 12 noon. Gary Fugate, Gary McClellan and Frances Rempel will speak about the many historical markers in the county and the tales they tell about those who crossed through the region and settled here.

HAUNTING: Get a jump on the Halloween spirit Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Haunted Holiday Market in downtown Ontario. There will be candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks and music, and fun at local stores from 1 to 6 p.m.

FFA: The annual Vale FFA Foundation’s Harvest Scholarship Auction is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Vale School District bus barn. The auction starts at 10 a.m.

MEETINGS

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Succor Creek Coffee Celebration, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Coffee Green, Adrian.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

Thursday, Oct. 9

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale.

