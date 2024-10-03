Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of October 3, 2024

OSU Division of Extension and Engagement’s Extension 4- H Youth Development Program invites applications for a 4- H Education Program Assistant 2 position based at the OSU Extension Service Malheur County Office in Ontario. This is a 12-month, full-time, classified position starting at $20.15 hourly + benefits. This position will serve Malheur County, one of 10 counties in Oregon that has been identified as a frontier county. Posting # P04977CT. Full Consideration: September 23. Closes: October 18. Please contact Donna at 541-881-1417. extension.oregonstate.edu/malheur

*****

Help wanted PT or FT

Home Care Assistance in Vale

86 year old male

Assist with prepping meals and light cleaning, some shopping and errands, and monitoring health conditions. Good pay for the right person. Call 520-982-7488

*****

Pioneer Place Nursing And Rehabilitation is looking for two NOC Shift Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to perform a combination of duties in caring for residents in the center, consistent with the plan of care and established long-term care standards—current certification as a nursing assistant in the state of Employment—wage determined by experience.

*****

NISSAN TRUCK FOR SALE

4 x 4, less than 140,000 miles, in good condition. Standard transmission and other NEW items included on truck:

Tires, rotars, front & rear calibers, tight rod ends, starter, timing change, water pump, drive belt, rear brakes, drones, and shocks (front and rear).

Selling price $5,000 OBO Located in Ontario at 722 NW 5th St.

*****

LARGE ESTATE SALE – NYSSA 1281 Klamath Ave Nyssa, OR is selling the contents of the house, large shop and large open bay area on Fri, Oct 4 and Sat. Oct 5 from 9AM to 5PM. Lots of furniture, housewares, plenty of antique tools and yard art, old car mirrors and headlights, power tools, horse, garden, shop and farm equipment, and much, much more including a 1949 GMC-BK Dump truck and a 1931 Model A Ford 4 door Must see all! Pickers welcome!

*****

Wanted – In search of land available to lease. Farming/ranching family looking to lease a farm or ranch in Malheur County or Treasure Valley. Call 208-337-2888.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.